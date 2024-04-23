x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Legends installs ex-Meta executive Dan Levy as CEO

The company's reputed $2.4 billion acquisition of ASM Global is currently awaiting approval from the US Department of Justice

By James Hanley on 23 Apr 2024

Dan Levy


image © Legends

Premium experiences specialist Legends – which agreed a deal to acquire ASM Global last year – has appointed ex-Meta executive Dan Levy as CEO.

Levy, who joined Legends last month as interim president, served at Meta/Facebook for almost 15 years, latterly as VP of business messaging, before departing the company in 2023.

First reported by Sports Business Journal, Levy’s appointment will see former Legends’ CEO Shervin Mirhashemi transition to the position of vice-chair at the company.

“We are poised to take Legends to new horizons at the forefront of sports and entertainment”

“You have my commitment that this next chapter of Legends’ growth trajectory will be the most impressive yet,” Mirhashemi told employees in an email. “With Dan as CEO, together with [co-president and COO] Mike Tomon and the rest of our seasoned management team, we are poised to take Legends to new horizons at the forefront of sports and entertainment.”

Levy’s recent arrival at Legends coincided with the departures of multiple Legends executives, including former co-president and chief corporate officer Curt McClellan and longtime president of hospitality Dan Smith, who moved into a senior advisory role. The firm named Tom Funk as president, hospitality, in January.

Legends’ reputed US$2.4 billion acquisition of ASM Global was announced in November 2023 and is currently awaiting approval from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

ASM Global, which was formed in 2019 following a merger between arena operators AEG Facilities and Onex’s SMG, operates buildings including ICC Sydney Convention Center, Avicii Arena in Stockholm, OVO Arena Wembley, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

ASM equity holders AEG and Onex will sell their ownership interests as part of the agreement, while ASM will continue to serve existing and in-development AEG venues.

Founded in 2008, Legends is backed by global investment firm Sixth Street. The company’s fully integrated retail and merchandising vertical solution spans e-commerce, in-venue retail, large-scale live events, brick-and-mortar store operations, licensing and customer merchandise.

Its clients include prestigious brands such as Real Madrid, SoFi Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, FC Barcelona, New York Yankees, and Ryder Cup, as well as the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA of America and FIFA World Cup.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|17 Jan 2024

Legends hires Tom Funk as president, hospitality

The global premium experiences company signed an agreement to acquire venue management giant ASM Global in late 2023

News|07 Nov 2023

Legends announces acquisition of ASM Global

The blockbuster deal creates a premium global live events company to serve iconic brands in sports and entertainment

News|08 Nov 2023

Legends-ASM deal signals shift in venue market

Legends' reported $2.4bn acquisition of ASM Global promises to usher in a new era in the venue management sector

News|23 Feb 2024

Södra Teatern installs Karin Sinclair as GM

The Stockholm venue, operated by ASM Global, consists of several concert stages and venues, as well as a nightclub

News|29 Feb 2024

Sodexo Live! promotes Claire Morris to UK&I CEO

Morris has been with the venue services company for 17 years, joining its sports & leisure global executive team in 2015

Most Viewed Stories

news|22 Apr 2024

Second Las Vegas Sphere residency wraps up

news|22 Apr 2024

Co-op Live opening shows pushed back

news|22 Apr 2024

Blur frontman says Coachella show was ‘last gig’

news|19 Apr 2024

O2 Academy Brixton to reopen after 2022 tragedy

news|19 Apr 2024

Glastonbury to debut South Asian stage in 2024

news|19 Apr 2024

Canada doubles annual budget for festivals

news|19 Apr 2024

Dubai events to proceed after floods

news|19 Apr 2024

AXS acquires event tech firm WRSTBND

news|22 Apr 2024

Interpol perform to 160k fans in Mexico City

news|19 Apr 2024

Live Nation tees up women’s golf deal

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|17 Jan 2024

Legends hires Tom Funk as president, hospitality

The global premium experiences company signed an agreement to acquire venue management giant ASM Global in late 2023

News|07 Nov 2023

Legends announces acquisition of ASM Global

The blockbuster deal creates a premium global live events company to serve iconic brands in sports and entertainment

News|08 Nov 2023

Legends-ASM deal signals shift in venue market

Legends' reported $2.4bn acquisition of ASM Global promises to usher in a new era in the venue management sector

News|23 Feb 2024

Södra Teatern installs Karin Sinclair as GM

The Stockholm venue, operated by ASM Global, consists of several concert stages and venues, as well as a nightclub

News|29 Feb 2024

Sodexo Live! promotes Claire Morris to UK&I CEO

Morris has been with the venue services company for 17 years, joining its sports & leisure global executive team in 2015

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits