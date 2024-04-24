K-pop’s Music Bank World Tour to debut in Spain

The show's 19th edition will take place at Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium this October, promoted by SONDE3 and LA Rock Entertainment

A renowned K-pop event is to debut in Spain later this year in the latest phase of its international expansion.

First staged in Tokyo, Japan in 2011, the Music Bank World Tour is an offshoot of one of South Korea’s most popular music TV shows, Korean Broadcasting System’s (KBS) Music Bank. It has gone on to be held in cities across Asia, Europe and Latin America, showcasing artists such as BTS, Stray Kids and Twice.

Its 19th edition will land at Madrid’s 80,000-cap Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on 12 October this year, promoted by SONDE3 and LA Rock Entertainment and broadcast live on KBS. Lineup details are yet to be confirmed.

APMusicales reports the occasion will mark the fifth time the festival has taken place in Europe, having debuted in Paris in 2012, when it featured the likes of SHINee, Girls’ Generation, 4Minute, BEAST and 2PM.

The Music Bank World Tour has also previously visited Hong Kong and Chile (2012), Indonesia and Turkey (2013), Brazil and Mexico (2014), Vietnam (2015), Singapore and Indonesia (2017), Chile and Germany (2018), China (2019), Chile (2022), and France and Mexico (2023). It was most recently held last weekend in Antwerp, Belgium at the Sportpaleis on 20 April.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, TEG Live announced that K-Pop superstars aespa would be playing their first Australian dates this August and September. The group will play Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, on 31 August and Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, on 2 September.

