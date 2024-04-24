x

news

UK gov rejects Misogyny in Music recommendations

A number of industry bodies have expressed their disappointment at the response and urged the government to rethink its position

By Lisa Henderson on 24 Apr 2024

WEC chair Caroline Nokes MP

WEC chair Caroline Nokes MP


The UK government has rejected the recommendations made in the Misogyny In Music report, conducted by the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC).

Published in January, the report demanded urgent action to tackle “endemic” misogyny and discrimination in the UK music industry.

The document described the business as a “boys’ club” where sexual harassment and abuse are common, and the non-reporting of such incidents is high. It adds that victims who do speak out either struggle to be believed or may find their career ends as a consequence.

Limitations in opportunity, a lack of support and persistent unequal pay are also encountered by women, the report found. These issues are intensified for women facing intersectional barriers, particularly racial discrimination.

The WEC followed the report with “a series of strong and wide-ranging recommendations” and urged ministers to take legislative steps to amend the Equality Act.

In response, the government said it is “clear that everyone should be able to work in the music industry without being subject to misogyny and discrimination” but stopped short of accepting the recommendations. A number of industry bodies have expressed their disappointment at the response and urged the government to rethink its position.

“We are shocked that the select committee’s recommendations have been rejected in this way”

“The MU are deeply disappointed in the government’s response to the Misogyny In Music report and shocked that the select committee’s recommendations have been rejected in this way,” says Musicians’ Union general secretary Naomi Pohl.

“Women from across the music industry have bravely shared their experiences of misogyny, sexual harassment and abuse as well as other very real barriers they face whilst working in the industry,” she continued. “The government had an opportunity to listen and learn from those lived experiences and implement the changes that the select committee’s report recommended. Instead, the government decided that women’s safety is not a priority. Again, survivors are not being listened to.”

“The Equality Act is out of date and does not reflect how people see themselves or how they work, it needs updating as a matter of urgency. The industry needs increased funding to support targeted action to improve diversity and an improved legislative framework that reflects the way musicians work. The government has committed to neither.”

“We urge the government to rethink its position and implement the recommendations from the report,” she concluded.

The chief executive of the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) Deborah Annetts adds: “The Misogyny in Music report should have been a moment of immediate and lasting change for the music industry. The report laid bare the incredibly serious problems the sector has and the entirely reasonable steps government should take the rectify them.

“For the government to choose not to make music safer for women is painfully disappointing, if sadly not surprising. The brilliant women who make our music industry what it is deserve better.”

“The Misogyny in Music report should have been a moment of immediate and lasting change for the music industry”

Meanwhile, Safe Gigs For Women comments: “We are saddened to read that this government has rejected the Misogyny in Music report published in January by the Women and Equalities Committee. Sexual violence changes lives – inaction is inexcusable.”

The committee’s recommendations included taking legislative steps to amend the Equality Act to ensure freelance workers have the same protections from discrimination as employees and bring into force section 14 to improve protections for people facing intersectional inequality.

It also recommends the government should legislate to impose a duty on employers to protect workers from sexual harassment by third parties – a proposal the government initially supported and then rejected last year – and says it should urgently bring forward legislative proposals to prohibit the use of non-disclosure and other forms of confidentiality agreements in cases involving sexual abuse, sexual harassment or sexual misconduct, bullying or harassment, and discrimination.

The WEC report adds that the establishment of a single, recognisable body – the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) – will help to shine a light on unacceptable behaviour in the music industry and may reduce the risk of further harm. However, it advises that it is “not a panacea for all of the problems in the industry” and “time will tell whether it has the powers required to drive the changes needed”.

The Misogyny in Music report was discussed by key figures in the industry during ILMC 36. See key takeaways here.

 

News|08 Mar 2024

ILMC’s Misogyny in Music panel: Key takeaways

Execs came together to discuss recommendations from the new report on misogyny and discrimination in the UK music industry

WEC chair Caroline Nokes MP
News|30 Jan 2024

Misogyny in music industry ‘endemic’, says report

Sexual harassment and abuse is more prevalent in particular environments, such as live music venues, according to the report

TicketSwap already has 1.5 million registered users in the UK
News|17 Nov 2023

Judge rejects lawsuit against TicketSwap

Amsterdam-based promoter Free Your Mind went to court in its bid to ban the platform from reselling tickets for its events

Lizzo scooped Record of The Year for About Damn Time
News|05 Feb 2024

Judge rejects Lizzo’s request to dismiss lawsuit

The US singer asked the court to throw out the claim under the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) statute

News|19 Jan 2024

US fest lineups: Gov Ball, New Orleans, MJF Miami

With Coachella's lineup dropping earlier this week, it has been a busy few days for festival announcements in the US

IQ Mag Logo

