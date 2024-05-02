Co-op Live opening postponed for third time

Shows by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Olivia Rodrigo are the latest to be cancelled due to teething problems at the new Manchester venue

The saga over the launch of the UK’s largest arena continues to rumble on after its opening was again delayed, with more shows postponed.

Last night’s (1 May) performance by rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at the 23,500-cap Co-op Live in Manchester was axed for “technical reasons” 10 minutes before doors had been due to open, while two nights with US superstar Olivia Rodrigo, set for this weekend, have also now been called off.

Venue operator Oak View Group (OVG) told the BBC the fault was caused by a “factory defect” with a nozzle used to direct air, but staff were unable to verify that the problem was limited to only one nozzle.

The £365 million arena’s official launch with comedian Peter Kay was initially pushed back due to a delay in completion of the power supply at the site, days after its capacity for a free test performance by Rick Astley was cut from 11,000 to 4,000 at short notice. A 10,000-cap test event with the Black Keys has also been rescheduled.

The venue acknowledged it needed “to reassure fans over future shows”, but did not rule out further cancellations.

“We are working with artist management and promoters to limit the impact on the opening season schedule,” says a statement. “Where necessary, we will identify alternate dates, and will continually reassess to provide fans with sufficient notice regarding imminent shows.

“Should shows be cancelled or rescheduled, fans will be contacted by their point of purchase and offered a full refund where preferred.”

“We could not and will not run any event until it is absolutely safe to do so”

OVG chief Tim Leiweke said: “The safety and security of all visiting and working on Co-op Live is our utmost priority, and we could not and will not run any event until it is absolutely safe to do so. Today was a very unexpected situation but without a doubt the right decision.”

Venue sponsor the Co-operative Group says it will be seeking a “full explanation” from OVG.

“We are relieved that no-one has been injured, but we share the disappointment and frustration of ticket holders, many of whom are Co-op members, with the continuing delay to the opening of Co-op Live and the disruption that this is causing to everyone who has been looking forward to attending events.

“We will be seeking a full explanation from Oak View Group, who are responsible for the building, to the obvious questions arising from this, together with a clear plan from the Co-op Live venue management team at OVG for opening the venue and postponed and future events.”

The arena’s next slate of bookings currently features Keane this Sunday (5 May), followed by a multi-night Take That run, (7-12 May), Elbow (14 May), the Black Keys (15 May), Eric Clapton (18 May), Barry Manilow (19 May), Peter Kay (23-24 May), Nicki Minaj (25 & 30 May) and the Eagles (31 May).

Venue management veteran Rebecca Kane Burton was drafted in as interim boss of Co-op Live last week following the resignation of general manager Gary Roden.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday, Isle of Wight festival promoter and Solo Agency MD John Giddings suggested the early hitches will be forgotten after the arena gets out of the starting block.

“I think it’s a minor hiccup because it’s a huge operation,” he said. “Once they’ve got a few gigs under their belt, everybody will start forgetting about it.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.