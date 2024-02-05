Judge rejects Lizzo’s request to dismiss lawsuit

The US singer asked the court to throw out the claim under the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) statute

A Los Angeles judge has denied Lizzo’s request to have a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers thrown out.

The US singer and her Big Grrrl touring company face a series of allegations from dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez, dating between 2021 and 2023.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in August, accuses Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) of creating a hostile work environment in addition to allegations of religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

Lizzo described the suit as a “fabricated sob story” and filed her own motion asking the court to dismiss it under the anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) statute, which allows defendants to quickly dismiss meritless suits that threaten their right to free speech.

In a 34-page ruling, Judge Mark H. Epstein dismissed certain claims – including that the singer fat-shamed one of her dancers and required dancers to pose for a nude photoshoot – but said the lawsuit did not fit into anti-SLAPP legislation in its entirety, reports NBC News.

“This case presents a number of difficult issues. And the courts are rightfully wary of injecting themselves into the creative process,” concluded Epstein. “Finding the right balance is often no easy task, and this case is a perfect example.

“We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail”

“It is dangerous for the court to weigh in, ham-fisted, into constitutionally protected activity. But it is equally dangerous to turn a blind eye to allegations of discrimination or other forms of misconduct merely because they take place in a speech-related environment.”

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the judgement.

“We are pleased that Judge Epstein wisely threw out all or part of four of the plaintiffs’ causes of action,” says Lizzo’s spokesperson Stefan Friedman. “Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognising who she is — a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity. We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail.”

The plaintiffs’ attorney Ron Zambrano, meanwhile, says: “We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance… We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial.”

Lizzo also faces a separate lawsuit from Asha Daniels, who worked as a wardrobe designer on the 35-year-old’s 2023 tour. Daniels is suing the star and her team for alleged sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and illegal retaliatory termination.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.