Rolling Loud cancels Australian return

Plans for Rolling Loud to return to Australia next year for the first time since 2019 have been cancelled.

The hip-hop festival franchise had been due to land at Sydney’s Giants Stadium and Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on 26 & 27 January 2024, respectively, but promoters say the event will no longer take place, citing “circumstances beyond our control”.

“We appreciate the love from all of our fans who are looking forward to Rolling Loud’s return to Australia,” says a statement. “We were hyped to bring the full Rolling Loud experience to our Aussie fans. Sadly, due to circumstances beyond our control, we’re unable to give you a show that lives up to the Rolling Loud standard, so we are left with no choice but to postpone the festival to a later date.

“To those of you who have already bought tickets, we appreciate you. All ticket holders will receive an automatic, full refund.”

Organisers insist a number of yet-to-be-announced side shows set to be held around the festival will still go ahead as planned.

“Australian fans, we still got you: Rolling Loud will still be hosting a variety of smaller arena shows in early 2024,” adds the statement.

The Miami-hailing festival has also run events in Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, Toronto, Rotterdam, Munich and the Algarve, and will launch in Thailand next year.

News of its Australian cancellation comes in the same week that The Weeknd postponed his upcoming Australia & New Zealand stadium tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

The Canadian singer was set to perform 11 dates in the region from 20 November to 9 December this year, spread across Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and Eden Park in Auckland.

