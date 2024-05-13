Co-op Live set to open with Elbow concert

The £365m Manchester venue has been given the green light to launch on 14 May

It is all systems go for Manchester’s Co-op Live as the UK’s largest arena finally prepares to open its doors.

Elbow will christen the 23,500-cap venue with a homecoming gig tomorrow (14 May), with shows by the Black Keys (15 May), Eric Clapton (18 May), Barry Manilow (19 May), Peter Kay (23-24 May), Nicki Minaj (25 & 30 May) and the Eagles (31 May) set to follow this month.

“Co-op Live is thrilled to be gearing up to open our doors on 14 May 2024 for an opening performance by Manchester’s Elbow and to proceed with all scheduled events,” says a statement from the Oak View Group (OVG)-operated arena.

The announcement comes on the heels of a turbulent few weeks for the 23,500-cap venue, which was originally set to launch with Peter Kay on 29 April, only for the comedian’s dates to be pushed back due to a delay in completion of the power supply at the site. Days earlier, a free test performance by Rick Astley was only permitted to go ahead at reduced capacity, while a 10,000-cap test event with the Black Keys was also postponed.

A performance by rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was then axed for “technical reasons” 10 minutes before doors were due to open on 1 May after part of the air conditioning system at the £365 million arena became detached. Two nights with US superstar Olivia Rodrigo, set for 3-4 May, were also called off along with Keane’s 5 May concert, the latter of which has since been rescheduled for 19 October.

“Following the incident in the bowl on 1 May 2024, an inspection and verification report was undertaken by SES subcontractors,” the venue tells the Manchester Evening News. “In consultation with Manchester City Council, responsible authorities, and wider stakeholders, we are satisfied with the process and outcome of the investigation identifying the HVAC nozzle as an isolated manufacturing default. This is a standard process of review in any venue when such an incident occurs.”

“The council has received documentation that confirms that the venue has carried out the necessary investigations”

A statement from the local authority adds: “The council has received documentation that confirms that the venue has carried out the necessary investigations following the incident with their air ducting that provides reassurance that they have considered their duties under health and safety law.”

A Boogie With Da Hoodie’s gig and the first five dates of Take That residency’s relocated to ASM Global’s rival Manchester venue, the 23,000-cap AO Arena. Take That’s remaining Manchester concerts are still due to take place at Co-op Live on 11 & 12 June. Former boss of The O2, Rebecca Kane Burton, was brought in as interim boss of Co-op Live in late April following the resignation of general manager Gary Roden.

“Co-op Live is purpose built for music, showcasing enhanced sightlines and innovative acoustic design for music fans and artists to enjoy a full live entertainment experience,” says the Co-op Live statement. “As so, we are especially disappointed to have delayed our introduction and frustrated so many in the process.

“For all shows rescheduled to take place at Co-op Live, and for those ticket holders of shows next week that have worried about their shows taking place, we want to ensure that all fans have the best possible experience at their long-awaited event.”

People with tickets for rescheduled events will be offered a free drink and a food voucher when they attend the venue.

“Since our first postponement on 23 April 2024, we have remained strongly committed to ensuring all events are rescheduled and returned to Manchester”

“Whilst we know this won’t erase the inconvenience and upset caused by the original postponements, we hope it will help everyone have the best possible time on the night,” adds Co-op Live. “Since our first postponement on 23 April 2024, we have remained strongly committed to ensuring all events are rescheduled and returned to Manchester, allowing as many fans as possible to experience their favourite artists. We deeply appreciate the cooperation and hard work of ticketing agents, promoters and artists to make this a reality.

“Collaboratively working hard behind the scenes, we are happy to have rescheduled all shows to the city, and we continue to work with Olivia Rodrigo and team to secure new dates. We will update ticket holders to those events as soon as possible.”

Elsewhere in Manchester, the O2 Victoria Warehouse was forced to postpone last night’s (12 May) show by PVRIS at short notice due to “unforeseen circumstances” in the midst of heavy storms in the city. Posting on Instagram Stories, the band said the cancellation was due to “a massive leak” in the 3,500-cap venue’s ceiling.

“We are so sorry to have the cancel the show tonight due to a massive leak in the venue’s ceiling causing flooding right before doors,” they said. “We’ve tried everything we could to find an alternative to still perform for you all tonight but due to circumstances beyond our control there is unfortunately no options for the show to go ahead.”

