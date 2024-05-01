x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

MEO Kalorama Madrid to replace Cala Mijas

Lisbon-based festival Meo Kalorama is launching a new edition in Madrid, following the cancellation of sister festival Cala Mijas

By Lisa Henderson on 01 May 2024

Meo Kalorama, Portugal

Meo Kalorama, Portugal


Meo Kalorama, a Lisbon-based festival organised by Last Tour, has announced a new edition in Madrid, Spain.

The decision comes after the independent promoter axed its Spanish festival Cala Mijas, following a dispute with the local municipality.

Meo Kalorama Madrid will take place at the Recinto Ferial Fairgrounds, sharing the same dates and lineup as its Portuguese counterpart.

Slated for 29–31 August, the twin festivals will feature performances from acts including Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, Sam Smith and The Smile.

Last Tour claimed that Mijas Town Hall failed to pay “significant amounts owed in sponsorship” for the 2023 edition

The new Madrid event replaces Cala Mijas, which was cancelled due to “repeated and serious [contractual] breaches” by the municipality.

The third annual edition was due to take place in Mijas, Málaga, on 29–31 August with a sold-out crowd.

However, Last Tour, which also organises Bilbao BBK Live and BIME, claimed that Mijas Town Hall failed to pay “significant amounts owed in sponsorship” for the 2023 edition.

“In addition to this, there are equally serious breaches, such as the lack of conditioning and provision of facilities at the venue,” reads a statement on the festival’s social media accounts.

In response, Mijas Town Hall said they have worked, “tirelessly to make progress on the 2024 edition of Cala Mijas without Last Tour showing any willingness to do so”. They maintain that they have reiterated, “the need to justify the investments, which should have been carried out since the festival started”.

“[We have] always shown its willingness and interest in the continuity of the festival but this must be balanced with its obligation to look after the public resources of the citizens.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|16 Jan 2024

Barcelona-Madrid rivalry extends to live music

The Spanish capital is set to host an unprecedented number of stadium concerts this year following the reopening of Real's Bernabéu

Mad Cool 2023
News|14 Dec 2023

Festivals ’24 update: Mad Cool, Sziget, Latitude

Line-ups have also been announced for gatherings such as Benicàssim, Balaton Sound, MEO Kalorama and Rosendal Garden Party

News|01 Dec 2023

ALMA launches second site for 2024 edition

The Spanish concert series is expanding to Madrid in May and June next year

News|31 Jan 2024

Name change for Lisbon’s Altice Arena

The 21,000-cap venue, which is the largest indoor arena in Portugal, is once again set to be called the Meo Arena

News|07 Mar 2024

Mad Cool reveals improvements for 2024

The Madrid festival will return to the Iberdrola Music site for a second consecutive year but with a raft of changes

Most Viewed Stories

feature|29 Apr 2024

Mid-level touring: Cruising or crisis?

news|29 Apr 2024

We Are FSTVL cancelled for 2024

news|29 Apr 2024

Rotterdam stadium paid millions to stop hosting concerts

news|29 Apr 2024

UK festival to return after decade-long absence

news|29 Apr 2024

Billie Eilish announces huge 2024/25 arena tour

news|30 Apr 2024

Euro festival bosses preview ‘challenging’ 2024 season

news|30 Apr 2024

‘The people want it’: All Things Go on diversifying lineups

news|29 Apr 2024

Andrea Bocelli plans all-star events in Italy

news|30 Apr 2024

CTS Eventim secures TikTok ticketing partnership

news|30 Apr 2024

Swiss promoter hails Eras Tour’s ‘economic factor’

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|16 Jan 2024

Barcelona-Madrid rivalry extends to live music

The Spanish capital is set to host an unprecedented number of stadium concerts this year following the reopening of Real's Bernabéu

Mad Cool 2023
News|14 Dec 2023

Festivals ’24 update: Mad Cool, Sziget, Latitude

Line-ups have also been announced for gatherings such as Benicàssim, Balaton Sound, MEO Kalorama and Rosendal Garden Party

News|01 Dec 2023

ALMA launches second site for 2024 edition

The Spanish concert series is expanding to Madrid in May and June next year

News|31 Jan 2024

Name change for Lisbon’s Altice Arena

The 21,000-cap venue, which is the largest indoor arena in Portugal, is once again set to be called the Meo Arena

News|07 Mar 2024

Mad Cool reveals improvements for 2024

The Madrid festival will return to the Iberdrola Music site for a second consecutive year but with a raft of changes

IQ Jobs Board

Assistant Event Operations ManagerOVO Arena Wembley

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Tour CoordinatorATC Live

London or Glasgow, UKFull TimeDOE

Promoter Assistant (12 month Paternity Cover)FORM

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE