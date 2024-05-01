MEO Kalorama Madrid to replace Cala Mijas

Lisbon-based festival Meo Kalorama is launching a new edition in Madrid, following the cancellation of sister festival Cala Mijas

Meo Kalorama, a Lisbon-based festival organised by Last Tour, has announced a new edition in Madrid, Spain.

The decision comes after the independent promoter axed its Spanish festival Cala Mijas, following a dispute with the local municipality.

Meo Kalorama Madrid will take place at the Recinto Ferial Fairgrounds, sharing the same dates and lineup as its Portuguese counterpart.

Slated for 29–31 August, the twin festivals will feature performances from acts including Massive Attack, LCD Soundsystem, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, Sam Smith and The Smile.

Last Tour claimed that Mijas Town Hall failed to pay “significant amounts owed in sponsorship” for the 2023 edition

The new Madrid event replaces Cala Mijas, which was cancelled due to “repeated and serious [contractual] breaches” by the municipality.

The third annual edition was due to take place in Mijas, Málaga, on 29–31 August with a sold-out crowd.

However, Last Tour, which also organises Bilbao BBK Live and BIME, claimed that Mijas Town Hall failed to pay “significant amounts owed in sponsorship” for the 2023 edition.

“In addition to this, there are equally serious breaches, such as the lack of conditioning and provision of facilities at the venue,” reads a statement on the festival’s social media accounts.

In response, Mijas Town Hall said they have worked, “tirelessly to make progress on the 2024 edition of Cala Mijas without Last Tour showing any willingness to do so”. They maintain that they have reiterated, “the need to justify the investments, which should have been carried out since the festival started”.

“[We have] always shown its willingness and interest in the continuity of the festival but this must be balanced with its obligation to look after the public resources of the citizens.”

