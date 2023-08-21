The Weeknd breaks Wembley Stadium sales record

It comes after the Canadian artist set a new attendance record for London Stadium with his two July concerts

The Weeknd has made history in London again after smashing the ticket sales record at Wembley Stadium.

The Canadian singer-songwriter (real name Abel Tesfaye) sold 87,000 tickets to his 18 August concert, according to Live Nation UK.

The show, supported by Kaytranada and Mike Dean, was the final European date on his ongoing After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ Tour.

It marks the second consecutive time the multi-Grammy-winning artist has broken a record in the UK capital.

“Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe”

Just last month, the Weeknd set a new attendance record for London Stadium, after drawing 160,000 fans over two nights.

“On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful US tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe,” CAA’s co-head of North American touring Darryl Eaton said. “We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour.”

Last year’s North American leg of the global After Hours Til Dawn Tour grossed $148 million (€135m), with the stadium run now having grossed more than $350m to date worldwide.

The After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ Tour will visit Latin America this autumn with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, among others stops.

