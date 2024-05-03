x

news

Mexican music promoter shot dead at 42

Police are hunting the killers of Mario Olvera Acevedo, who staged events for more than two decades through his Ranch Music Sinaloa firm

By James Hanley on 03 May 2024


image © Ivan/Flickr

Mexican authorities are hunting the killers of a music promoter who was shot dead in the early hours of last Saturday (27 April).

Mario Olvera Acevedo, 42, specialised in promoting regional Mexican music and was also formerly on the board of directors of the Association of Entertainment Entrepreneurs in Mexico (ADEEM).

Police attended the scene after receiving reports of gunshots and found Olvera with various bullet wounds at the side of his van. It is thought that his truck was struck from behind by another motorist, who shot him after forcing him out of the vehicle.

The assailant is then believed to have fled in the direction of Periférico Ecológicovia motorcycle with another suspect, before abandoning the vehicle.

Olvera had promoted events in the states of Tlaxcala and Puebla for more than two decades through his company, Ranch Music Sinaloa

A statement by the Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana (Secretariat of Public Safety) of the government of San Pedro Cholula, Puebla, Mexico, describes the incident as a “presumed direct attack”.

“Paramedics came to the [scene] who confirmed that [the victim] no longer had vital signs, so the area was immediately cordoned off while waiting for experts from the Attorney General’s Office,” it adds. “The SSC Cholula will collaborate… in order to clarify what happened and locate those involved.”

Billboard reports that Olvera’s company, Ranch Music Sinaloa, had promoted events in the states of Tlaxcala and Puebla for more than two decades. He also owned several restaurants.

A number of artists, including Los Tucanes de Tijuana, El Flaco Elizalde and El Yaki, have paid tribute to Olvera on social media.

 

