Two Aussie fests axed due to cost of living crisis

Two music festivals due to take place this month in Australia have been called off, with organisers citing the current economic climate.

Touring festival Coastal Jam was planned for 13 January in Mornington Peninsula, two hours from Melbourne, but has now been cancelled, while Vintage Vibes Festival, which was scheduled to take place at Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills on 27-28 January, has been postponed.

Coastal Jam organisers say they have taken the decision to cancel with “a heavy heart”.

“As an independent promoter/small business, it comes with a host of significant challenges at the best of times, and we currently aren’t even close to the best of times,” says the event’s promoter and founder Adam Metwally on Instagram.

“Everyone that I know has been feeling the sting of the cost of living crisis. One of the consequences of this has been a much slower than usual and very much last-minute sales for boutique events like Coastal Jam, as we only have enough money for a few things now, naturally leading to the major festivals, massive international tours being priority, which I fully understand. Unfortunately, it’s led to smaller boutique festivals and events such as ours to fall by the wayside.

Since launching in 2017, the 5,000-cap Coastal Jam has visited Geelong, Warrnambool and Torquay. Acts lined up for this year’s festival included Bryce Vine, Sun Room, Austin Millz, Lime Cordiale, Mathilde Anne, Ben Gerrans and Sunday Honey.

“Current economic pressures have created a landscape within which the festival cannot proceed this month”

“I did everything I could to keep ticket prices as low as possible, also trying to put together a solid lineup with the core Coastal Jam ethos in mind, to bring world class, fun, light hearted parties to locations across the beautiful Victorian coastline over the summer,” adds Metwally. “Sadly, it wasn’t enough this time to warrant commitment to buying tickets early and to allow us to justify pushing forward.”

Ticket-holders have the option of receiving a full refund, retaining a credit for a future festival, or receiving a partial refund with a ticket to an alternative event.

Meanwhile, Everyday People’s Vintage Vibes Festival was set to be headlined by Rudimental and Groove Armada, with a supporting bill including The Teskey Brothers, Milky Chance and DMA’s. Organisers say the event has been postponed until later in the year. Ticket prices were reduced from A$178 to $99 last month, according to The Music.

“Current economic pressures have created a landscape within which the festival cannot proceed this month,” says a statement by the festival on social media. “Increased pressure on supply chains… alongside shifts in economic climates reflect the broader challenges many are facing within the industry. It has become clear that moving forward with the event in two weeks would not meet the high standards of experiences we promise our attendees, artists, and partners.

“Our mission is to create a world-class event in South Australia that celebrates the best in international and Australian music, and we will not settle for anything less, hence we have made the hard decision to push the event back.

“We understand that this will come as a big disappointment for many of the Vintage Vibes faithful, but, although refunds will be available via Oztix, we ask for your patience and support at this time by holding on to your tickets as they will be rolled over for the event later this year.”

