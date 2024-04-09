x

Pandemonium Rocks lineup dramatically reduced

"Recently pandemonium, it seems, has ensued," reads a statement from the Australian festival

By Lisa Henderson on 09 Apr 2024

Blondie will perform at Pandemonium Rocks


Pandemonium Rocks organisers have dramatically scaled down the debut edition of the Australian touring festival, following weeks of speculation.

Two of the festival’s four headliners – Deep Purple and Placebo – have been axed, in addition to Dead Kennedys, Gang Of Four, Gyroscope and Petch.

On account of these omissions, the Apex Entertainment-promoted event will now be run as a one-stage event.

Seven acts remain on the bill, including Alice Cooper, Blondie, Psychedelic Furs, Wheatus, Wolfmother, Palaye Royale and Cosmic Psychos.

Changes have also been made to the location of the events: the Gold Coast show will now take place at the Broadwater Parklands rather than its original venue, Doug Jennings Park. The event scheduled for Sandstone Point Hotel near Bribie Island will now happen at Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane’s northern suburbs.

The two festival sideshows scheduled to happen in Newcastle have been combined into one, co-headlined by Blondie and Alice Cooper.

“With an industry on its knees, it’s now more important than ever to keep the wheels turning,” Andrew McManus, CEO of Apex Entertainment, told news.com.au. “There are hundreds of people in the industry, including venue operators, roadies and hotel staff, relying on the success of this tour.”

“With an industry on its knees, it’s now more important than ever to keep the wheels turning”

In line with the pared-down edition, organisers have announced that tickets for the Melbourne, Sydney and Gold Coast editions will now cost $190 ($70 less than the original price of $260), while Brisbane’s show will now cost $165 to attend.

Those who’d already bought tickets at the original price will have three options: a partial refund of $70, an extra ticket for free, or an exclusive hoodie (said to be valued at $100) which will not be sold at the festival itself. Ticketholders who do not choose by 12 April will automatically receive one complimentary GA ticket to give to another person.

“It will be Pandemonium this April! Recently pandemonium, it seems, has ensued,” an update from the festival organisers read. “We have been hard at work ensuring we deliver events that provide fans with the best possible experience and we extend our thanks to those who have patiently waited for our good news.

We acknowledge the current state of the Australian economy and the cost of living crisis, of which we’re constantly reminded of by the media. This cost of living crisis has impacted the live music touring industry significantly and forced many other festivals and tours sadly, to cancel. Pandemonium is not one of those and despite aforementioned national issues our festival is moving forward.”

Australia’s 2024 festival season has rapidly diminished with a myriad of cancellations since the beginning of this year, including Splendour in the Grass, Groovin The Moo, Coastal Jam, Summerground, Vintage Vibes, Tent Pole: A Musical Jamboree and ValleyWays.

Meanwhile, Wanderer announced that it’s moved to a biennial format, while Falls and Mona Foma’s winter sibling, Dark Mofo, have taken breaks in 2023 and 2024.

 

