FKP Scorpio secures Swedish castle agreement

The international promoter has revealed plans to stage concerts at Drottningskär's castle in Karlskrona from this summer

By James Hanley on 08 May 2024

Drottningskär's castle courtyard


International promoting giant FKP Scorpio has invested in a Swedish castle with a view to utilising it as a concert venue.

The company plans to host live music events at Drottningskär’s castle, which is part of the World Heritage Site of the naval city of Karlskrona, from this summer, with the opening lineup soon to be announced.

“This is a first step for us to develop the music and cultural offer in Karlskrona,” says Niklas Lundell of FKP Scorpio. “We see great potential in the city’s arenas combined with aggressive municipal destination work. This creates good conditions for us to invest.”

Work is currently underway to develop Drottningskär’s castle as a visitor destination over the long term with new content following the signing of an agreement between the municipality and the Statens Fastighetsverk (national property board) last spring.

“FKP Scorpio’s presence in the future will mean a lot for the city’s attractiveness”

“We are working on developing different parts of Drottningskär’s castle and quality concerts during the summer are an important step,” explains Pär Israelsson, Karlskrona director of tourism.

“Of course, we are incredibly proud that FKP Scorpio chooses Karlskrona and this unique concert arena. Karlskrona needs more cultural and musical events spread throughout the year. FKP Scorpio’s presence in the future will mean a lot for the city’s attractiveness.”

Other highlights for FKP Scorpio Sverige, which is part of the Hamburg-based FKP Scorpio group, include a warm-up gig by Massive Attack at Filmstudio in Gothenburg on 5 June and NE-YO’s first Swedish concert since 2010 at Hovet in Stockholm on June 29.

The firm is also organising Chris Isaak’s first performance in Sweden in 12 years at the Waterfront in Stockholm on 17 August and the only Swedish date on Girl in Red’s upcoming tour at Annexet, Stockholm, on 2 October.

 

Read More Like This

Johanna Beckman, FKP Scorpio Sweden
News|06 Mar 2024

Swedish festival secures Refused exclusive

FKP Scorpio Sweden's Rosendal Garden Party will host the band's final festival performance in their home country

News|04 Dec 2023

FKP Scorpio appoints tour leadership team

Company veterans Inga Esseling and Ben Rodenberg have been appointed to lead the touring department at the promoting giant

News|23 Feb 2024

FKP Scorpio promotes duo to international board

Rauha Kyyrö and Rense van Kessel have been appointed presidents touring & artist development by the company

News|25 Mar 2024

FKP Scorpio UK to merge with Communion Events

The unified promoter, Communion ONE, will be led by a board including MDs Daniel Ealam, Mazin Tappuni and Scott O’Neill

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|28 Nov 2023

FKP Scorpio UK bids to host 15k-cap outdoor series

The company has applied to Bristol City Council for a premise licence to run the events in Bristol's Queen Square until 2028

