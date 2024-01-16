BRITs Week for War Child reveals 2024 lineup

The annual charity concert series features intimate one-off performances from big names in some of the UK’s best venues

Aitch, Keane and You Me At Six are among acts confirmed for the BRITs Week 24 for War Child lineup.

The annual charity concert series features intimate one-off performances from big names in some of the UK’s best venues. Since BRITs Week’s inception in 2009, the shows have raised more than £7 million for War Child to help children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

BRITs Week, which is produced by AEG Presents, BPI, Bauer Media Audio UK and War Child, will take place around The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2 March. Cian Ducrot and You Me At Six will kick off proceedings at London’s Union Chapel and Brighton’s Concorde 2, respectively, on 19 February, and Keane will star at London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on 20 February.

The following night, 21 February, will see shows in the capital by Baby Queen at Lafayette, Aitch at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire and Ash at the 100 Club. while Pendulum will appear at central London’s HERE at Outernet on 23 February.

Sleaford Mods will perform at London’s Scala on 28 February, before newcomers CMAT and Venbee take to the stage at Bush Hall and Omeara, respectively, on 1 March. The 2024 series will then culminate with BRITs Rising Star 2024 award and BBC Sound poll winners The Last Dinner Party at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge on 4 March.

“The fact that BRITs Week is able to continue for another incredibly strong year is testament to the support that it has endured from all across the industry over the years,” says Simon Jones, AEG’s SVP, live music international. “Being able to put these shows together with our partners BPI and War Child is a privilege, and raising very valuable funds especially at this time for such an important charity.

“Our appreciation goes out to all of the managers, artists and labels that continue to support this important industry fixture, and of course to all of the fans who buy the tickets to see these acts in such intimate surroundings.”

Alongside a prize draw to win tickets, a limited number of tickets for each show will go on sale. Joining as partners for BRITs Week 24 is Bauer Media Audio, with its stations Absolute Radio, Hits Radio, Kerrang! Radio and KISS all promoting the series of special gigs.

“I am so excited to announce the lineup for BRITs Week 2024 and thankful to all of the brilliant artists donating their time to raise vital funds in aid of War Child,” says Clare Sanders Wright, senior music manager at War Child. “The past year is one that we will never, ever forget. Children have paid with their homes and their lives for wars they didn’t start. And then, there are the children who don’t make the headlines – children who might be completely forgotten. But there is hope. War Child help children put the pieces back together.

“The money raised from BRITs Week 2024 will help War Child keep children safe. Whether it’s mental health first aid, food, or shelter, War Child work in the hardest-to-reach places to ensure that children and their families have hope for a brighter future. We are so grateful to the artists and our partners for supporting BRITs Week 24.”

