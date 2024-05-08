x

SXSW expands to Europe with London edition

The cultural platform will continue its international expansion by taking over Shoreditch, east London, over the course of a week in June 2025

By James Hanley on 08 May 2024


South by Southwest (SXSW) is expanding to Europe with the launch of a London edition in June 2025.

The Austin, Texas-hailing, world-leading cultural platform, which celebrates the convergence of creativity, culture and technology, will take over dozens of venues, galleries, clubs and other spaces in Shoreditch, east London, over the course of a week next summer.

SXSW London will expand the footprint of the conference and showcase festival, which has been held in the Texan capital since 1987. An Asia Pacific spin-off, SXSW Sydney, debuted in Australia last October. “These events, each with their own distinct flavour, make South By an indispensable three-stop tour for the global creative community,” says a statement.

“As a life-long fan of SXSW I truly believe that it’s more than an event – it’s a movement, a platform where the world’s greatest minds, musicians and motivators come to share their passion and their vision of the future,” says Randel Bryan, MD of SXSW London.

“SXSW London will build on Austin’s incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world.

“SXSW London will also provide a platform for the next generation of creative talent and we will be working hard to ensure that opportunities for learning, employment and community uplift are at the heart of everything we do.”

“This is an incredible new opportunity to highlight the elements that make SXSW unique in one of the most vibrant cities in Europe”

More details about the SXSW London 2025 programme will be announced in the coming months, with badges due to go on sale in October 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SXSW experience to London,” says Jann Baskett, SXSW co-president and chief brand officer. “Following the success of SXSW Sydney, this is an incredible new opportunity to highlight the elements that make SXSW unique in one of the most vibrant cities in Europe. We look forward to forming deeper connections with our overseas community and bringing the conversations that start in Austin all the way to London.”

In addition to keynotes, music showcases, and innovations in tech, gaming and screen, SXSW London will introduce boundary pushing visual arts, design and fashion programming, with exhibitions and interactive and immersive experiences in public spaces across its east London campus.

As SXSW’s European edition, SXSW London will have a particular emphasis on creative talent from across Europe and will also continue to develop Austin’s focus on climate action and sustainability.

“I am delighted to welcome SXSW to London for the first time ever – confirming our place at the heart of Europe’s tech and creative sectors and as a global capital of culture,” adds London mayor Sadiq Khan. “When I was part of SXSW in Austin in 2018, I saw first-hand the electric atmosphere of innovation SXSW creates and I can’t wait to be part of it again. This is a historic opportunity for London to once again bring the world’s most exciting talent together as part of our mission to build a better and more prosperous London for everyone.”

SXSW 2024 ran in Austin from 8-16 March, while SXSW Sydney is due to return from 14-20 October.

 

