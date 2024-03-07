x

Booking agency Upsurge expands to Europe

The UK-based independent company has hired Philippe Van Leuven from Bandwerk in Belgium as its first EU agent

By James Hanley on 07 Mar 2024

Philippe Van Leuven


UK-based independent booking agency Upsurge has hired Philippe Van Leuven from Bandwerk in Belgium as the company’s first EU agent.

Van Leuven brings a roster that includes Death Lens, Ruby Haunt, Trauma Ray, Wrong Man, Soft Blue Shimmer and Chase Petra.

“Joining Upsurge is a very logical step to keep developing and growing the acts I’ve been working with the last few years,” says Van Leuven. “In an already competitive market, it also feels natural to combine forces. I very much admire Upsurge’s existing roster and their artist-focused approach. I’m super pleased to be able to reinforce the team and bring my own personal touch to the already amazing line-up.”

Upsurge, which is overseen by tour coordinator Flick Price-Thomas, has grown to a team of five since its inception by Eddie Griffiths in July 2022. The firm has booked artists on festivals such as Download, 2000Trees, Outbreak, Full Force, Resurrection, Summer Breeze, Copenhell and Damnation.

“Upsurge was born out of a love for alternative music and putting on shows”

“Upsurge was born out of a love for alternative music and putting on shows,” says Griffiths. “There’s so many incredible artists coming through those scenes and the underground, so with Upsurge I wanted to provide a home for these types of artists for touring.

“The stellar network of independent venues throughout the UK and Europe plays a very key role in what we do and is vital to our artists. I’m stoked to be part of an incredible team of Flick, Oscar, Lee and now Philippe who all share that same passion as I do and do it for the love of it.

“I didn’t expect things to grow like they have over such a short period of time and I’m truly honoured that Upsurge gets to work with so many of our favourite artists. This is all down to the hard work of our growing team.”

The agency’s roster includes the likes of Superheaven, Fiddlehead, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Speed, Split Chain, Bug Bath, Knives, Sick Joy, Pure Hex, Present, Panik Flower, Shooting Daggers, Splitknuckle, Stiff Meds, Out Of Love, Plastics and Cruelty.

 

Related Stories

Rob McGee, One Fiinix Live
News|27 Sep 2023

One Fiinix Live hires booking agent Rob McGee

He brings with him Food House, freekind., Honeyblood, ĠENN, Ladyhawke, Shelf Lives, Sløtface, THUMPER and more

Frontier partnered with Ticketek for the record-breaking Australian leg of Ed Sheeran's ÷ tour
News|22 Nov 2023

Ticketek launches accessible ticket booking platform

"Our engineers have built a truly world-class and equitable experience and I could not be more proud of our work"

Dennis Krause, AEG Germany
News|08 Jan 2024

AEG Germany recruits Dennis Krause to booking team

The new senior booking manager will be mainly responsible for booking AEG's Verti Music Hall in Berlin

Marc Anthony has sold over 30m records
News|02 Oct 2023

Magnus Talent Agency acquires Industria Works

The partnership will enhance the roster of US-headquartered Magnus and provide it with a strategic presence in the European market

News|07 Dec 2023

Agency veteran John Pantle joins One Fiinix Live

Pantle, who brings 30 years of industry experience, will work remotely from Los Angeles as part of the firm's London-based team

