British Music Embassy settles in at new SXSW home

The Texas festival's official UK residency hosted more than 70 performances by new and established British talent

The British Music Embassy hosted more than 70 performances at this year’s South By Southwest (SXSW), highlighting the breadth and depth of emerging and established UK music talent.

British Music Embassy @ SXSW serves as the official UK residency at the Texas festival and concluded its eight-day run at its new, bigger home, The Backyard @ Downright Austin.

The 600-capacity space featured two stages on different levels, with this year’s events including showcases hosted by ATC Live, BBC Introducing, CLASH Magazine, Fierce Panda Records, Licks Magazine, Output Belfast, Propaganda and Xtra Mile Recordings.

SXSW 2024, which ran from 8-16 March, was marred by the withdrawal of dozens of acts in protest of the festival’s ties to the US Army and defence industry. Acts such as Squirrel Flower, Gruff Rhys, Rachel Chinouriri, Enola Gay, Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, Proper, Eliza McLamb, Mamalarky, Scowl, Gel and Okay Shalom cancelled scheduled sets in response to the military’s support for Israel in the war in Gaza.

Following the cancellations, SXSW said it “welcomes diverse viewpoints”, adding: “We fully respect the decision these artists made to exercise their right to free speech.”

“SXSW 2024 was not without its challenges, but for us moving from a single stage nightclub venue to a two stage festival-within-a-festival set up, 2024 has been a resounding success,” says Phil Patterson from the Department of International Trade. “Firstly, fortune favoured the brave and we dodged some epic weather, but more importantly I think it is widely accepted opinion that our hard working production team, over the 70-plus performances of the last ten days, have put together one of the slickest shows at SXSW.”

The BME lineup included The Lottery Winners, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, The Manatees, Ash, Skinny Lister, Neon Waltz, Angélica Garcia, Holly Macve, Fabiano Palladino, Divorce, Fat Dog, Porij, Viji, Coach Party, Cosmo Pyke, Bleach Lab, Dry Cleaning, The Manatees, Hotwax, Victoria Canal and Ellie Bleach.

The showcases were presented by lead media partner BBC Music Introducing, UK record labels association the BPI, the Department for Business & Trade (DBT), The Ivors Academy, The British Council and collective management organisations PPL and PRS for Music.

“This year’s lineup was probably the most diverse yet representing so many cultures and genres and it was exciting to witness so many artists absolutely smash their performances, especially when given such a short time to prepare due to unforeseen circumstances,” says host Jasmine Takhar of BBC Introducing. “I’ve been on a journey with some of the acts prior to this event so it was an absolute pleasure to watch their growth and finally bring some of the flavours from the UK over to the US and for it to be embraced by the crowd was just a bucket list moment for me.”

