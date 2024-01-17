Coachella reveals 2024 lineup

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and the reunited No Doubt will headline the festival in California over two weekends in April

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt have been revealed as headliners of Coachella 2024.

Promoted by AEG’s Goldenvoice, the 125,000-cap festival will run across two consecutive weekends (12-14 and 19-21 April) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, US.

General admission three-day ticket prices range from US$499-599 (€459-551). A presale starts Friday (19 January) at 11am PT.

Del Rey, who is represented by CAA in North America, will headline the opening day of each weekend, which will also feature Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizarrap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou and Young Miko, among others.

WME client Tyler, the Creator will then be joined on days two and five by the likes of Blur, Ice Spice, Gesaffelstein, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste and Le Sserafim.

And Doja Cat, who is booked by CAA worldwide, will close both weekends, with acts such as J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Khruangbing, Carin León, Anyma, John Summit, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, Ludmilla and The Rose also featuring on the bill.

“Things have changed so much now, people want to book a year in advance. I don’t want to, I want to wait and see what’s out there”

No Doubt, whose name appears at the bottom of the lineup poster with no show dates given, will be performing together for the first time since 2015. Other acts announced include AP Dhillon, Bebe Rexha, Bicep, Sabrina Carpenter, Skepta, Steve Angello, Faye Webster, Raye, Victoria Monét, Gorgon City, Charlotte de Witte, Taking Back Sunday, Purple Disco Machine and Orbital.

The 2023 edition of Coachella was headlined by Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean and Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet. Blink-182 stepped in for Ocean after the singer withdrew from Coachella weekend two on doctor’s orders.

Granting a rare interview to Australia’s inaugural SXSW last autumn, Goldenvoice boss Paul Tollett said he preferred not to plan the lineup too far ahead of time.

“It’s a rolling 90-day masterplan,” he said. “Things have changed so much now, people want to book a year in advance. I don’t want to, I want to wait and see what’s out there.

“I never say, ‘In the next three years, I’m changing it to this,’ it just changes. As it goes you look back and go, ‘Oh it changed over the last three years.’ You do it by the music. The music is leading the culture. You just start seeing trends when you look back.”

Goldenvoice’s Stagecoach country music festival takes place at the same Indio venue the weekend following Coachella (26-28 April). Headlined by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, the event is already sold out.

