Placebo, Blondie and more teased for new Oz festival

Pandemonium Rocks, promoted by One World Entertainment, is slated to feature the long-awaited Australia returns of many rock and post-punk icons

Australian promoter One World Entertainment is teasing a new touring festival featuring rock and post-punk icons.

Pandemonium Rocks is scheduled to land in Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast this April and is slated to feature the long-awaited Australia returns of many legendary acts.

The promoter has hinted at performances from the likes of Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, Blondie, Gang Of Four, Dead Kennedys, The Psychedelic Furs, Placebo and Wheatus, via several teaser posts on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McManus (@drewmac48)

If all the acts teased do indeed make it to Australia, Pandemonium Rocks will mark Deep Purple’s first performance Down Under in eleven years, Blondie’s first gigs in the country since 2017, Gang Of Four’s first Ozzie shows in five years, Wheatus’ first shows in the territory in twelve years, and Placebo’s first concerts there in seven years.

According to local reports, the lineup for Pandemonium Rocks will be officially confirmed on 17 January.

The festival’s promoter, One World Entertainment, is led by Andrew McManus who has promoted tours for the likes of Whitney Houston, Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, Kiss and Mötley Crüe.

The company’s other touring festivals have included concert series Under the Southern Stars and The World is a Vampire, a festival curated by The Smashing Pumpkins.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.