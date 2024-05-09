x

Nine of 10 Astroworld wrongful death cases settled

The settled cases include one filed by family of 23-year-old Madison Dubiski, which had been due to go to trial this week

By James Hanley on 09 May 2024

Travis Scott


image © Frank Schwichtenberg

Nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed over the Astroworld disaster have been settled, it has been announced.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during the fatal crowd crush at the November 2021 festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, US.

As per AP, Neal Manne, a lawyer for the festival’s promoter Live Nation told a court hearing yesterday (8 May) that only one wrongful death lawsuit filed in relation to the tragedy remained pending, with the settled suits including one filed by family of 23-year-old Madison Dubiski.

That trial had been due to start this past Monday (6 May), but was delayed due to a battle over whether Apple Inc., which filmed Scott’s Astroworld performance for an exclusive livestream, should be involved in the case.

Attorney Noah Wexler, who represented Dubiski’s family, confirmed during the court hearing that their case “is resolved in its entirety”. Terms of the settlement, which has been reached with all defendants including Live Nation, Scott and Apple, have not been disclosed.

“The confidential agreement will honour Madison Dubiski’s legacy and promote improvements for concert safety”

“Mr Scott is grateful that a resolution has been reached without the need for a trial,” says Ted Anastasiou, a representative for the rapper. “The confidential agreement will honour Madison Dubiski’s legacy and promote improvements for concert safety.”

The remaining pending lawsuit relates to nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the disaster’s youngest victim. Scott West, an attorney for Blount’s family, told the court the case was ready for trial, but Manne said lawyers for other defendants being sued were not ready.

State district judge Kristen Hawkins plans to discuss the Blount case at a hearing next week along with potential trials related to the thousands of injury cases filed over Astroworld, of which around 2,400 are still pending. Hawkins added that if the family’s lawsuit is not settled, she is leaning towards scheduling that as the next trial instead of an injury case.

In June last year, a grand jury declined to indict Scott, nor anyone else associated with the festival.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Diversity: A third of LN directors to be diverse by 2025
News|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

Texas judge rules that Live Nation CEO has “superior knowledge” of the festival tragedy

Drake made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Canada Day concert in his hometown of Toronoto
News|12 Apr 2024

Drake removed from Astroworld lawsuits

The Canadian rapper appeared as a special guest during festival founder Travis Scott's headline set at the deadly 2021 event

News|26 Apr 2024

Travis Scott to face trial over Astroworld tragedy

A Texas judge has denied the rapper's attempts to be removed from civil litigation relating to the deadly 2021 festival in Houston

Travis Scott has enjoyed a successful run in the Middle East
News|06 May 2024

First civil trial over Astroworld tragedy delayed

A trial set to start today has been pushed back indefinitely due to an unresolved battle over whether Apple Inc should be involved in the case

News|21 Mar 2024

Astroworld: Organisers were ‘forewarned about overcrowding’

Ten concertgoers died following a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s headline set at the Houston festival on 5 November 2021

