x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

See Tickets NA unveils new leadership team

The company has announced the promotions of executives Phil Lawrence, Daniel Spicka, MaryMargaret Bilus and Tony DiCamillo

By James Hanley on 08 May 2024

Phil Lawrence


See Tickets North America has unveiled its new business development leadership team after elevating several executives.

Phil Lawrence, who brings experience in agency, sponsorship and other strategic roles, is promoted to SVP of business development and head of music. He will now sit on the company’s North American executive committee and lead growth of the music side of the firm.

Former concert promoter and talent buyer Daniel Spicka, who joined See Tickets from Vendini in 2017, is upped to EVP and director of strategic partnerships and will now lead growth of a new business development team, which will focus on further expansion into a diverse set of ticketing verticals.

In addition, ex-CrowdTorch, Ticketfly and Eventbrite veteran MaryMargaret Bilus is promoted to VP of sales operations, while Tony DiCamillo becomes SVP of business development and sits on the executive committee. DiCamillo has been in the ticketing industry for over 20 years in a variety of leadership positions at ExtremeTix and Etix, plus roles with the Houston Rockets and SMG.

“These leaders have each been integral to the expansion of the US business,” says Joe Salem, MD of See Tickets North America. “Each displays the daily integrity and commitment to excellence it takes to drive profitable growth of our music business. I continue to be amazed by the talent on our remarkable team. I’m excited to see what they do next.”

“We love to promote from within our ranks”

Founded in the UK more than 30 years ago, Vivendi-owned See Tickets has offices across Europe and the US including in Los Angeles, Austin, Nottingham, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Madrid.

“We love to promote from within our ranks,” says See Tickets Group CEO Rob Wilmshurst. “This group, without exception, shares the business acumen, leadership abilities and integrity it takes to grow a sound, profitable ticketing business in the US.”

It was announced last month that CTS Eventim is set to acquire See Tickets and a portfolio of festivals from the French-headquartered media group Vivendi. The German live entertainment behemoth was among several parties to register interest in buying See Tickets, along with AEG.

However, CTS disclosed that it has signed a put option agreement on Vivendi’s festival and international ticketing activities, which form part of its Vivendi Village subsidiary. The transaction is expected to be complete in the coming months and both See Tickets and the festival business will retain their existing identities and management.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|04 Dec 2023

FKP Scorpio appoints tour leadership team

Company veterans Inga Esseling and Ben Rodenberg have been appointed to lead the touring department at the promoting giant

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

See Tickets Launches Digital Tickets
News|11 Dec 2023

AEG and Eventim ‘enter race’ to buy See Tickets

French-headquartered media giant Vivendi is reportedly seeking up to £300 million for its ticketing and festival businesses

StubHub will lay off the majority of employees in Shanghai and San Francisco
News|02 Apr 2024

CTS Eventim wins race to acquire See Tickets

The German live entertainment behemoth will also take control of Vivendi's festival division, which includes 11 events

Danny Hannaford, Twickets
News|29 Feb 2024

Ticketmaster appoints Danny Hannaford to UK team

The ticketing veteran, who brings a wealth of experience across various platforms, joins as senior director, client product solutions

Most Viewed Stories

news|06 May 2024

Lovers & Friends Festival cancelled last minute

feature|07 May 2024

Our House… Behind the scenes of The 1975’s tour

news|07 May 2024

Travis Scott unveils 2024 European tour

news|06 May 2024

Madonna plays biggest-ever show to 1.6 million fans

news|06 May 2024

Australian managers propose ‘support act rule’

news|07 May 2024

Green Day announce first-ever Middle East gig

news|08 May 2024

SXSW expands to Europe with London edition

news|06 May 2024

First civil trial over Astroworld tragedy delayed

news|07 May 2024

Final plans for Bristol Arena revealed

news|07 May 2024

Austria’s Racino to host two new 60,000-cap events

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|04 Dec 2023

FKP Scorpio appoints tour leadership team

Company veterans Inga Esseling and Ben Rodenberg have been appointed to lead the touring department at the promoting giant

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

See Tickets Launches Digital Tickets
News|11 Dec 2023

AEG and Eventim ‘enter race’ to buy See Tickets

French-headquartered media giant Vivendi is reportedly seeking up to £300 million for its ticketing and festival businesses

StubHub will lay off the majority of employees in Shanghai and San Francisco
News|02 Apr 2024

CTS Eventim wins race to acquire See Tickets

The German live entertainment behemoth will also take control of Vivendi's festival division, which includes 11 events

Danny Hannaford, Twickets
News|29 Feb 2024

Ticketmaster appoints Danny Hannaford to UK team

The ticketing veteran, who brings a wealth of experience across various platforms, joins as senior director, client product solutions

IQ Jobs Board

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K

Office SupportInternational Talent Booking (ITB)

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Accounts Assistant (2 Days a Week)esk

Edinburgh, UKPart Time£25K - £28K

Operations & Reporting ManagerComo No & La Linea

London, UK / HybridFull Time£30K - £35K DOE