See Tickets NA unveils new leadership team

The company has announced the promotions of executives Phil Lawrence, Daniel Spicka, MaryMargaret Bilus and Tony DiCamillo

See Tickets North America has unveiled its new business development leadership team after elevating several executives.

Phil Lawrence, who brings experience in agency, sponsorship and other strategic roles, is promoted to SVP of business development and head of music. He will now sit on the company’s North American executive committee and lead growth of the music side of the firm.

Former concert promoter and talent buyer Daniel Spicka, who joined See Tickets from Vendini in 2017, is upped to EVP and director of strategic partnerships and will now lead growth of a new business development team, which will focus on further expansion into a diverse set of ticketing verticals.

In addition, ex-CrowdTorch, Ticketfly and Eventbrite veteran MaryMargaret Bilus is promoted to VP of sales operations, while Tony DiCamillo becomes SVP of business development and sits on the executive committee. DiCamillo has been in the ticketing industry for over 20 years in a variety of leadership positions at ExtremeTix and Etix, plus roles with the Houston Rockets and SMG.

“These leaders have each been integral to the expansion of the US business,” says Joe Salem, MD of See Tickets North America. “Each displays the daily integrity and commitment to excellence it takes to drive profitable growth of our music business. I continue to be amazed by the talent on our remarkable team. I’m excited to see what they do next.”

“We love to promote from within our ranks”

Founded in the UK more than 30 years ago, Vivendi-owned See Tickets has offices across Europe and the US including in Los Angeles, Austin, Nottingham, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Madrid.

“We love to promote from within our ranks,” says See Tickets Group CEO Rob Wilmshurst. “This group, without exception, shares the business acumen, leadership abilities and integrity it takes to grow a sound, profitable ticketing business in the US.”

It was announced last month that CTS Eventim is set to acquire See Tickets and a portfolio of festivals from the French-headquartered media group Vivendi. The German live entertainment behemoth was among several parties to register interest in buying See Tickets, along with AEG.

However, CTS disclosed that it has signed a put option agreement on Vivendi’s festival and international ticketing activities, which form part of its Vivendi Village subsidiary. The transaction is expected to be complete in the coming months and both See Tickets and the festival business will retain their existing identities and management.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.