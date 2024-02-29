x

news

Ticketmaster appoints Danny Hannaford to UK team

The ticketing veteran, who brings a wealth of experience across various platforms, joins as senior director, client product solutions

By James Hanley on 29 Feb 2024

Danny Hannaford, Twickets

Danny Hannaford


Ticketmaster UK has announced the appointment of ticketing veteran Danny Hannaford as senior director, client product solutions.

Hannaford brings a wealth of experience across various ticketing platforms, most recently serving as UK general manager at TEG-owned ticketing firm Ticketek.

Prior to that, he oversaw ticketing strategy and digital delivery for London’s The O2 and led ticketing at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo. He also headed up multiple special event projects at AEG Presents, as well as Global Live.

“Danny’s experience here in the UK and internationally is unsurpassed – this man knows ticketing”

“Joining Ticketmaster represents an incredible opportunity to contribute to the forefront of live entertainment and ticketing innovation,” says Hannaford. “I look forward to the journey ahead and am excited to be a part of this dynamic team.”

Earlier in his career, Hannaford launched and headed up Twickets Australia, and was the lead on global ticketing operations at Dice.

“Danny’s experience here in the UK and internationally is unsurpassed – this man knows ticketing,” adds Ticketmaster UK MD Andrew Parsons. “His insights will be incredibly valuable to us and clients alike and we look forward to having him on the team.”

 

