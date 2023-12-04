FKP Scorpio appoints tour leadership team

Company veterans Inga Esseling and Ben Rodenberg have been appointed to lead the touring department at the promoting giant

FKP Scorpio has promoted company veterans Inga Esseling and Ben Rodenberg to lead its tour department.

The two experienced employees will both serve as director touring, tasked with continuing to drive forward the portfolio and strategic direction of the division both internally and externally.

Esseling has been working at German-headquartered FKP since 2010. Starting as an assistant promoter, she now coordinates the core team around MD and founder Folkert Koopmans and is responsible for tours by artists including Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters and the Rolling Stones.

“I am looking forward to continuing the successful work of the tour department together with Ben and to setting new trends in the future,” says Esseling. “We are part of a great team that we are both only too happy to be responsible for.”

“With Inga and Ben at the helm, we are ideally positioned for the future”

Rodenberg, who joined the group in 2017 when his Gastspielreisen agency became part of FKP Scorpio, will retain the management of Gastspielreisen and his roster of acts such as Moka Efti Orchestra, Kat Frankie, Betterov and Bulgarian Cartrader in his new role.

“We would like to thank our managing directors Folkert and Stephan [Thanscheidt] for their successful and cordial cooperation, and of course for the trust they have placed in us for this new role,” says Rodenberg.

Koopmans adds: “With Inga and Ben at the helm, we are ideally positioned for the future. Both have often proven that they can provide new impetus and meet the high demands of this industry. I am personally very pleased that many employees have been with us for such a long time and have the opportunity to develop further as a part of our team.”

Last week, it was revealed that FKP Scorpio UK has applied for a premise licence to stage a series of 15,000-cap live music events in Bristol’s Queen Square.

PHOTO (L-R): Stephan Thanscheidt, Ben Rodenberg, Inga Esseling and Folkert Koopmans.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.