AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

AXS has announced the creation of two leadership roles to help manage its rapid growth both domestically and internationally.

The AEG-owned ticketing company has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, focusing on expanding revenue streams and cultivating client relationships within the market.

In addition, Blaine Legere, formerly SVP of corporate strategy & emerging markets, is upped to the role of president, international. He will focus on the worldwide expansion of AXS’ global platform and managing the company’s existing international portfolio. The pair will report directly to AXS CEO Bryan Perez.

“AXS continues to experience explosive growth both in North America and abroad, and with no signs of stopping, it’s essential to structure our business to effectively handle this growth and delivery of our global platform,” says Perez. “Tom and Blaine have been instrumental in the building of AXS from the beginning, and I’m excited to work with them in these new roles as we continue to expand.”

“It’s a pivotal time for AXS in our journey to expand our best-in-class system and products outside of North America”

Legere joined AXS as its inaugural employee when the company launched in 2011. Since 2020, as SVP of corporate strategy & emerging markets, he has managed the company’s expansion in Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s a pivotal time for AXS in our journey to expand our best-in-class system and products outside of North America,” says Legere. “I’m grateful to lead the charge, and I’m inspired to be working with our talented leadership and our dedicated teams across the globe who are rising to the occasion. The growth opportunities we’ve realised in Europe, combined with our footprint in Asia and most recent launch in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year, really set the table for an exciting run ahead.”

Andrus initially joined the leadership team alongside Perez and Legere as general manager in 2012 shortly after AXS’ establishment, returning to the firm in 2018 as COO.

“I am looking forward to leading the AXS North American business,” adds Andrus. “It has been a highlight of my career to build AXS with Bryan, Blaine and the rest of our team. Our innovation and dedication to our employees, clients and customers have led to our success and will fuel our continued growth. I fully expect the changes in our organisation to take us to new heights.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.