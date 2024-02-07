Full lineup unveiled for ILMC’s London Calling 2024

The second edition of the central London showcase will bring 17 emerging artists to five stages across Soho on 28 February

The full lineup has been revealed for the second edition of ILMC’s London Calling, set for Wednesday 28 February.

The central London showcase will bring 17 emerging artists to five stages across Soho: The 100 Club, 21Soho, The Lower Third, Phoenix Arts Club and The Spice of Life.

Nxdia, The New Eves, freekind. and Forgetting The Future will perform at 21Soho, in collaboration with Ticketmaster.

Babymorocco, Luna Morgenstern and Lala Hayden will grace the stage of Phoenix Arts Club, while MAVICA, b1n0 and Emilia Tarrant are due at The Spice of Life.

Meanwhile, Backroad Gee, LYVIA and Yiigaa + 7OEL (DJ) are slated to perform at The Lower Third, presented by UTA.

And elsewhere, The 100 Club (presented by Music Venue Trust) will host Noah and the Loners, Hyphen, August Charles and Gia Ford.

Babymorocco, Luna Morgenstern and Lala Hayden will grace the stage of Phoenix Arts Club

Lala Hayden and b1n0 are presented by The Spanish Wave and Mad Cool Festival, and Emilia Tarrant is presented by Amplead.

A core element of the 2024 International Live Music Conference programme, ILMC Delegate Pass holders will be able to access the shows for free by showing their pass. Entry will be permitted on a first come, first served basis.

A limited number of all-venue wristbands are also available for non-delegates, priced £30, granting access to all five venues throughout the evening. Tickets for The 100 Club and The Lower Third go on sale today (Wednesday 7 February).

The showcase debuted last year across four Soho venues, with 16 artists representing multiple international markets.

London Calling is supported by a wealth of great partners including United Talent Agency, Music Venue Trust, Amplead, The Spanish Wave, Mad Cool Festival, FORM, Kili Presents, NME & Ticketmaster.

Tickets for London Calling are available now via Universe: universe.com/londoncalling.

For more information about ILMC 2024, The Arthur Awards, Futures Forum, TEL and London Calling, visit 36.ilmc.com.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.