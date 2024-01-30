GEI 16: Speakers and sessions unveiled

Exclusive research projects and case studies have also been lined up for the Green Events & Innovations conference on 27 February

Speakers, sessions, exclusive research projects and case studies have been announced for the forthcoming edition of the Green Events & Innovations (GEI) conference.

The leading conference for sustainability in the events sector takes place on 27 February at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel as part of ILMC (the International Live Music Conference).

This year’s event will present the results of two exclusive research projects. The first, Accessibility and Sustainability at Festivals, will feature a unique partnership between AGF, Attitude is Everything, and Julie’s Bicycle. Farah Ahmed (Julie’s Bicycle) and Dr Teresa Moore (AGF) will introduce a toolkit that explores how disabled people’s access to music and live events can be environmentally sustainable.

This will be followed by a discussion featuring Mystery Jets singer and Attitude is Everything patron Blaine Harrison, Feimatta Conteh (Arts Council England), Harry Jones (Accessible Events Ltd), and is chaired by Tori Tsui.

The second session, Influencing Audiences Beyond the Festival, focuses on the influence of green festivals and is based on AGF research undertaken with award-winning UK festival Green Gathering. AGF’s Dr Teresa Moore and Green Gathering’s Em Weirdigan will discuss the findings of the research and how green festivals can positively influence audience attitudes and behaviours beyond the event itself.

Following on from last year’s panel, AEME (Association of Event Management Educators), GEI has again invited the association to bring together a panel of academics to discuss the demand for sustainability skills across the industry in Supporting sustainable employability skills for current and future generations of festival and events managers.

The results of the world’s first carbon-removed gig, featuring The 1975, will be discussed at GEI

In Presenting Ecosystem Collapse – Sponsored by Oil and Gas, Sangeeta Waldron (Serendipity PR) welcomes Luke Howell (Hope Solutions, fellow of IEMA, chartered environmentalist, and strategic sustainability lead for Coldplay and Glastonbury Festival) to discuss with Ed Collins (InfluenceMap) the issue of sponsorship and sustainability.

While Carol Scott (TAIT) and chair of LIVE Green welcomes a panel including Ross Patel (Whole Entertainment, Music Manager Forum) to explore how green clauses can become an integral part of standard industry contracts, and ways of doing business in the next step beyond Green Riders in Contracts for Climate.

In the week before GEI, The O2 will host the world’s first carbon-removed gig, featuring The 1975 in partnership with AGF and carbon-removal experts CUR8. The results of this event will be discussed in The World’s First Carbon-Removed Gig, which features Sam Booth (AEG Europe), Mark Stevenson (CUR8), and AGF’s Claire O’Neill.

Elsewhere in the agenda, acclaimed rapper, musician, nature filmmaker/presenter, zoologist, and activist Louis VI will deliver an impassioned speech in Nature Ain’t A Luxury. Louis VI will be joined by folksinger, activist, and Mercury Music prize nominee Sam Lee to explore the links between music, biodiversity and politics.

Extreme Weather Events: Adapting to the New Climate will highlight the ever-increasing issue of extreme weather events brought about by climate change and will feature the representatives of some of the events that were hit by extreme weather during the festival season of 2023, Yungblud and Massive Attack Tour Manager Jamal Chalabi (AGF / Backlash Productions), alongside Professor Richard Betts (Met Office, University of Exeter).

Returning for 2024 is the ever-popular Quick-Fire Innovation Round, hosted by Abena Fairweather (Legacy Marketplace), which brings the latest ideas and technologies driving sustainability in unique ways. Innovations include everything from blockchain for food traceability, recycled speakers, to biodegradable cable ties and much more.

More info and tickets here.

