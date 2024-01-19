First acts revealed for ILMC’s London Calling 2024

The second edition of the central London showcase will bring 18 emerging artists to five stages across Soho on 28 February

The first wave of artists have been announced for the return of ILMC’s London Calling, which returns for its second edition on Wednesday 28 February.

The central London showcase will bring 18 emerging artists to five stages across Soho: The 100 Club, 21 Soho, The Lower Third, Phoenix Arts Club and The Spice of Life.

The first artists announced to take part are MAVICA, The New Eves, freekind, Forgetting The Future, b1n0 and Lala Hayden, with the latter two acts presented by The Spanish Wave and Mad Cool Festival.

A core element of the 2024 International Live Music Conference programme, ILMC Delegate Pass holders will be able to access the shows for free by showing their pass. Entry will be permitted on a first come, first served basis.

A limited number of all-venue wristbands are also available for non-delegates, priced £30, granting access to all five venues throughout the evening. Tickets for The 100 Club and The Lower Third go on sale on Wednesday 7 February.

London Calling debuted last year across four Soho venues, with 16 artists representing multiple international markets.

ILMC will welcome over 1,400 of the world’s top live music professionals from over 50 countries to its 36th edition when it returns to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London between 27 Feb and 1 March.

