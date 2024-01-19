x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

First acts revealed for ILMC’s London Calling 2024

The second edition of the central London showcase will bring 18 emerging artists to five stages across Soho on 28 February

By James Hanley on 19 Jan 2024

MAVICA


image © Aina Diago

The first wave of artists have been announced for the return of ILMC’s London Calling, which returns for its second edition on Wednesday 28 February.

The central London showcase will bring 18 emerging artists to five stages across Soho: The 100 Club, 21 Soho, The Lower Third, Phoenix Arts Club and The Spice of Life.

The first artists announced to take part are MAVICA, The New Eves, freekind, Forgetting The Future, b1n0 and Lala Hayden, with the latter two acts presented by The Spanish Wave and Mad Cool Festival.

A core element of the 2024 International Live Music Conference programme, ILMC Delegate Pass holders will be able to access the shows for free by showing their pass. Entry will be permitted on a first come, first served basis.

London Calling debuted last year across four Soho venues, with 16 artists representing multiple international markets

A limited number of all-venue wristbands are also available for non-delegates, priced £30, granting access to all five venues throughout the evening. Tickets for The 100 Club and The Lower Third go on sale on Wednesday 7 February.

London Calling debuted last year across four Soho venues, with 16 artists representing multiple international markets.

ILMC will welcome over 1,400 of the world’s top live music professionals from over 50 countries to its 36th edition when it returns to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London between 27 Feb and 1 March.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|15 Jan 2024

Saudi unveils ‘futuristic’ 45,000-seat stadium

news|16 Jan 2024

CAA’s Paul Franklin on the resurgence of reunion tours

news|15 Jan 2024

2024’s blockbuster concert tours: Part II

|15 Jan 2024

Agent productivity tool Surreal launches globally

news|18 Jan 2024

London’s ‘biggest electronic show ever’ announced

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Latest jobs

Show AccountantMCD Productions

DublinFull TimeCompetitive

Day-to-Day ManagerATC Management

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Senior Client Services ManagerTicketek UK

London or Bristol, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission