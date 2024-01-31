Pandemonium over new Oz rock festival

The Sydney edition of Pandemonium Rocks is scheduled to take place on ANZAC Day, much to the dismay of local veteran groups and politicians

The Sydney edition of Pandemonium Rocks has a question mark over it after the local government said the festival could not coincide with ANZAC Day, a national day of remembrance for army corps from Australia and New Zealand.

The new touring festival, featuring rock and post-punk icons, was slated to take place in the New South Wales (NSW) capital on 25 April, at The Domain.

But after backlash from veteran groups, NSW Premier Chris Minns responded: “There’s not going to be a rock concert in the middle of the city on ANZAC Day.”

Minns added that the festival, promoted by Andrew McManus’s Apex Entertainment, going ahead on that date is “completely inconsistent with ANZAC Day.”

Alice Cooper, Blondie, Placebo and Deep Purple are due to perform on the Pandemonium Rocks festival tour, which will also visit venues in Melbourne, Gold Coast and Bribie Island.

Wheatus, Dead Kennedys, The Psychedelic Furs, Gang Of Four and Palace Royale are also on the bill, which was teased in early January.

“Pandemonium festival organisers, Apex Entertainment, are working collaboratively with the NSW State Government on a solution pertaining to the location of Pandemonium Sydney, scheduled for Thursday, April 25 in Sydney NSW,” reads a statement from the organisers. “We’ll issue an update very soon, and thank you for your patience.”

