Wasserman announces five newly appointed agents

The new agents include Amanda Ilgunas, Paige Maloney and Lauren Marker, as well as brand partnership agents Edenized Perez and Mallory Smith

Wasserman Music, the new booking agency formed following Wasserman group’s acquisition of Paradigm’s North American live music business, has announced five newly promoted agents.

The new agents include Amanda Ilgunas, Paige Maloney and Lauren Marker, as well as brand partnership agents Edenized Perez and Mallory Smith.

Additionally, Wasserman has appointed Stephanie Gherini and Mika Posecion as tour marketing directors.

“We take great pride in developing strong careers for our colleagues, as well as for our clients”

“We take great pride in developing strong careers for our colleagues, as well as for our clients,” says Wasserman Music EVP and managing executive Lee Anderson.

“Amanda, Paige, Lauren, Edenized and Mallory have grown into outstanding professionals, and we’re honoured to welcome them to our agent team.

“The addition of Stephanie and Mika to our exceptional tour marketing team represents a big step forward in Wasserman’s ability to empower and guide our clients’ touring careers.”

Today’s news follows the appointment of veteran agent Brent Smith as executive vice-president and managing executive, in July.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.