Wasserman Music appoints veteran agent Brent Smith

Wasserman Music, the new booking agency formed following Wasserman group’s acquisition of Paradigm’s North American live music business, has appointed veteran agent Brent Smith as executive vice-president and managing executive.

Smith started his career at Ian Copeland’s Frontier Booking International (FBI), a prominent New York-based talent agency that represented seminal rock acts such as the The Police, R.E.M., XTC, The B-52’s, The Go-Go’s, The English Beat, The Bangles, and Nine Inch Nails.

Following the agency’s closure, Smith went to William Morris Agency (later William Morris Endeavour) where he spent more than two decades and eventually became a partner. His roster at WME included Kendrick Lamar, Adam Levine, Mark Knopfler, Frank Ocean, and Tyler, The Creator.

In a statement published on Variety in October 2020, WME said that Smith and the agency had “mutually decided to part ways, following an investigation based on complaints of bullying behaviour by the agent”.

The news came a month after Smith’s suspension for “behavioural issues,” first reported by Deadline.

“As many of you know, the senior leadership team and I have been spending time with Brent Smith, and today I am pleased to share that he is joining Wasserman Music as EVP and managing executive,” founder and CEO Casey Wasserman wrote in a note to staff.

“We have come to know Brent as a smart, genuine, professional team player who always puts clients first and is ready to embrace the Wasserman value system and culture.

“I am really proud of our team and the discipline and insight they brought into this process. We are committed to quality, clients and teamwork and this is just one more win for Wasserman Music as we grow together,” he concluded.

