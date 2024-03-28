x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Wasserman promotes nine, creates orchestral arm

“Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission," says EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson

By James Hanley on 28 Mar 2024

Holly Rowland, Wasserman Music

Holly Rowland


Talent agency Wasserman Music has announced the promotion of nine team members, as well as the creation of a dedicated orchestral division.

Promotions include London-based agent Holly Rowland, who started out at Wasserman precursor Coda in 2014, and serves clients including Louis Tomlinson, Rag’n’Bone Man, INJI and Liang Lawrence.

Other promotions include New York-based Alex Christie (agent), Annie Cole (manager, touring), Owen Hynes (manager, tour marketing) and Noah Plotnicki (agent), Nashville-based Anna Kathryn Groom (manager, brand partnerships), and Los Angeles-based Kara Klein (manager, brand partnerships) and Lindsay Roblesi (agent).

In addition, Miami-based agent Brittany Miller, who joined Wasserman precursor AM Only in 2014, moves to the agency’s global festivals department as director, festivals, focusing on electronic music events around the world.

“Nurturing and advancing the careers of talented members of our global team is central to our culture of support and empowerment, so we’re proud to announce these well-earned promotions,” says Lee Anderson, Wasserman Music EVP and managing executive. “Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission, and it’s most gratifying when we’re able to do that by elevating exceptional Team Wass colleagues to serve them even better.”

“Emily has been able to see the enormous opportunity in the live symphonic space beyond just talent booking”

Meanwhile, in a “first-of-its-kind” move for a major talent agency, Wasserman has also announced the creation of a new dedicated orchestral division headed by VP Emily Threlfall Yoon.

The new division represents IP-driven symphonic properties such as SQEX’s Final Fantasy VII REBIRTH World Orchestra Tour and the dozens of titles produced by Disney Concerts, including Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga Concert Experience, as well as a group of conductors, orchestrators, and arrangers.

The division will also partner with artists across Wasserman Music’s client roster, such as John Legend, Melissa Etheridge, Laufey, and Zedd, to conceive and produce new popular programming symphonic projects.

“Emily has been able to see the enormous opportunity in the live symphonic space beyond just talent booking,” adds Anderson. “By working as a creative partner with artists and IP-driven properties – whether movies, TV, video games, or pop music – Emily and our new orchestral division are taking the music that people love in their everyday lives and presenting it in exciting new ways to fans of all kinds.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read more like this

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

News|13 Mar 2024

CAA promotes trio to agents

London-based Lola Castillo Murphy and Hugh Parsons, and Nashville-based Matthew Rutledge have each been elevated by the company

News|09 Oct 2023

Central Cee signs with Wasserman Music

The history-making British rapper is represented worldwide by Brent Smith, Lauren Marker, Tom Schroeder and Jesse Fayne

News|09 Nov 2023

Wasserman Music unveils new exec hires

The global agency has grown its workforce with the addition of Brad Goodman, Sam Bartlett, Taryn Haight and Guy Mason

Jill Kopecky, Andrew Fortin, Annette St. Onge
News|20 Mar 2024

Live Nation’s Neste Live! promotes trio

Andrew Fortin, Jill Kopecky and Annette St. Onge have all been elevated in the Tennessee-based company

Trending Stories

news|26 Mar 2024

Artists and managers back calls for UK ticket levy

news|27 Mar 2024

Oz festival woes deepen with SITG cancellation

news|27 Mar 2024

Thailand imports another international festival brand

news|26 Mar 2024

Madonna confirms Copacabana Beach tour finale

news|26 Mar 2024

CTS proposes record dividend after bumper year

news|27 Mar 2024

Ed Sheeran to headline Euro 2024 fan festival

news|26 Mar 2024

SSE Arena Belfast adopts Amazon technology

news|27 Mar 2024

The Great Escape announces keynote speakers for 2024

news|27 Mar 2024

New legislation could mandate all-in pricing in UK

news|26 Mar 2024

Young Fathers to headline and curate 15k-cap gig

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read more like this

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

News|13 Mar 2024

CAA promotes trio to agents

London-based Lola Castillo Murphy and Hugh Parsons, and Nashville-based Matthew Rutledge have each been elevated by the company

News|09 Oct 2023

Central Cee signs with Wasserman Music

The history-making British rapper is represented worldwide by Brent Smith, Lauren Marker, Tom Schroeder and Jesse Fayne

News|09 Nov 2023

Wasserman Music unveils new exec hires

The global agency has grown its workforce with the addition of Brad Goodman, Sam Bartlett, Taryn Haight and Guy Mason

Jill Kopecky, Andrew Fortin, Annette St. Onge
News|20 Mar 2024

Live Nation’s Neste Live! promotes trio

Andrew Fortin, Jill Kopecky and Annette St. Onge have all been elevated in the Tennessee-based company

IQ Jobs: Latest Roles

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive

Head of MarketingFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£75K

Ticketing ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£45K

Social Media ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£32.5K