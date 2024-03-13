x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

CAA promotes trio to agents

London-based Lola Castillo Murphy and Hugh Parsons, and Nashville-based Matthew Rutledge have each been elevated by the company

By James Hanley on 13 Mar 2024

L-R: Lola Castillo Murphy, Hugh Parsons & Matthew Rutledge


Global talent firm Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced a trio of promotions in its music touring department.

Lola Castillo Murphy, Hugh Parsons and Matthew Rutledge have each been elevated to agents at the company.

London-based Murphy began her career as an intern in The Agency Group (now UTA) a decade ago before joining CAA in 2015 as a general department assistant. She worked with Jon Ollier, Rebecca Nichols, Ben Coles, Emma Banks, and Mike Greek prior to being promoted to coordinator in 2022, before being accepted to the agency’s trainee programme Elevate in 2023.

CAA’s Elevate programme is designed to nurture the talents of its agents and executives in training

Parsons, who is also based in London, started out at Island Records in 2016, where he worked in their Marketing team. In 2017, he joined CAA as an assistant to Laura Newton, and subsequently to Ben Kouijzer and Jen Hammel. He was accepted into Elevate in 2022 and promoted to coordinator in 2023.

Nashville-based Rutledge, meanwhile, held positions at The Agency Coalition and Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) before joining CAA as an assistant to Brian Waymire in 2021. He was upped to booking professional for the agency’s country fairs and festivals division within the music touring department last year.

CAA Elevate is the firm’s next-generation training and practical development curriculum with “an emphasis on entrepreneurialism, inclusion, curiosity, collaboration, service, and a growth mindset”. It is designed to cultivate best practices, encourage innovation, foster global strategic-thinking and nurture the talents of CAA’s agents and executives in training.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Rudy Lopez Negrete will lead CAA Latino
News|07 Dec 2023

CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

News|12 Jan 2024

Emporium Presents confirms trio of appointments

Leigh Ann Pigue becomes senior marketing director, while Chris Peck and Samantha Hanson are named show settlement managers

News|04 Mar 2024

Kilimanjaro Live trio hold court at Futures Forum

The company's Stuart Galbraith, San Phillips and Alan Day gave a keynote interview at the conference for young and emerging live music execs

News|14 Dec 2023

CAA announces 16 promotions

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agents in the music touring department

News|28 Sep 2023

IFF 2023: CAA’s Emma Banks & Mike Greek hold court

The powerhouse duo behind Creative Artist Agency’s London office shared the conference stage for the first time ever

Popular articles

news|11 Mar 2024

Music festival ‘visionary’ Vince Power dies at 76

news|11 Mar 2024

Appeals court backs Lizzo over $5m festival fee

news|12 Mar 2024

Artists withdraw from SXSW over Israel-Gaza war

news|12 Mar 2024

Behind the scenes of P!nk’s Summer Carnival

news|12 Mar 2024

Madonna to wrap up tour with Copacabana Beach gig?

news|11 Mar 2024

Academy Music Group appoints Liam Boylan as CEO

news|11 Mar 2024

Scottish festivals unite to launch new partnership

news|11 Mar 2024

Oz fest cancels final night due to extreme weather

news|13 Mar 2024

SXSW responds to criticism amid artist boycott

news|12 Mar 2024

Karol G breaks Costa Rica ticket sales record

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

Rudy Lopez Negrete will lead CAA Latino
News|07 Dec 2023

CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

News|12 Jan 2024

Emporium Presents confirms trio of appointments

Leigh Ann Pigue becomes senior marketing director, while Chris Peck and Samantha Hanson are named show settlement managers

News|04 Mar 2024

Kilimanjaro Live trio hold court at Futures Forum

The company's Stuart Galbraith, San Phillips and Alan Day gave a keynote interview at the conference for young and emerging live music execs

News|14 Dec 2023

CAA announces 16 promotions

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agents in the music touring department

News|28 Sep 2023

IFF 2023: CAA’s Emma Banks & Mike Greek hold court

The powerhouse duo behind Creative Artist Agency’s London office shared the conference stage for the first time ever

Latest jobs

Grants & Programme ManagerPRS Foundation

London, UKPart Time£17K - £18.75K

Sponsorship Sales DirectorAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£70K - £85K + Commission & Benefits

Tour AccountantImagine Exhibitions Inc.

EuropeFull Time£60K

Strategy & Insights AnalystAEG Europe

London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K + Benefits