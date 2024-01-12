Emporium Presents confirms trio of appointments

Leigh Ann Pigue becomes senior marketing director, while Chris Peck and Samantha Hanson are named show settlement managers

National promotions company Emporium Presents has announced three new additions to its Nashville office.

The firm, which operates under the Live Nation umbrella, has installed Leigh Ann Pigue as senior marketing director, and fellow industry veterans Chris Peck, and Samantha Hanson as show settlement managers.

“Jason and I are thrilled to have Leigh Ann’s years of marketing experience to be joining the Emporium Family,” says Dan Steinberg, co-president at Emporium Presents.

With over two decades at Varnell Enterprises, Pigue played a pivotal role in tours for the likes of George Strait, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. Most recently, she executed and oversaw tour marketing efforts for Garth Brooks.

“Chris and Samantha have both been close friends of ours for years, they both come to us with years of industry knowledge and relationships,” says Emporium co-president Jason Zink.

Knoxville native Peck, who brings nearly 20 years of promotion experience, comes to Emporium Presents from Exhibitor Regal Cinemas where he managed the special events team. He began his career as a concert promoter at AC Entertainment, going on to become a talent buyer for Z2 Entertainment in Boulder, CO.

Hanson, a seasoned professional across multiple facets of the industry including artist management, talent and venue management, began her career in Denver, CO, booking and managing bands while simultaneously promoting shows.

After a stint at AEG working as an assistant talent buyer, Hanson made the move to Nashville where she supported the Tin Roof brand’s entertainment team and helped develop the local concert venue from the ground up.

PHOTO (L-R): Jason Zink, Samantha Hanson, Leigh Ann Pigue, Chris Peck, Dan Steinberg

