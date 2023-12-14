x

CAA announces 16 promotions to agent or executive

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agent in the music touring department

By James Hanley on 14 Dec 2023


Leading agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced a flurry of promotions across multiple departments.

The company has elevated 16 staff members to agent or executive, including Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King, who have each been promoted to agent in the music touring department. They will be based in Los Angeles.

Glendinning, Greenberg and Hubert all began their careers as clerks in CAA’s mailroom, while King started out with the firm as a receptionist.

Glendinning later served as an assistant to Jared Martin, Andrew Simon, and Ryan Harlacher before being upped to booking professional in 2022. She was accepted into CAA Elevate – the agency’s training and practical development curriculum – in July 2023, alongside Greenberg and Hubert.

Greenberg was an assistant to Alex Becket, Matthew Kingsley, and Hunter Williams, before being elevated to coordinator in 2022.

Hubert, who previously assisted Lee Goforth, Brett Steinberg, Jared Martin, Brian Greenbaum and Ken Ashley, and King, who had a stint as assistant to Cameron Kaiser and Marlene Tsuchii, were both promoted to booking professionals in 2022.

CAA is headquartered in LA, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai and Beijing

In London, Gabrielle Fetters and Peppa Mignone have also been promoted to agent, and Khalil Roberts to executive, within CAA’s books department, while Sarah Phillips is appointed executive in CAA Search, which specialises in recruiting C-level and senior executives, non-executive directors, and board-level executives around the world.

Based in New York, Justin Gorkowitz has been promoted to agent in the comedy touring department, with Leilani Houston promoted to agent in the commercial endorsements division and New York-based Kyle Margolis upped to agent in television news.

In addition, Los Angeles-based Hannah Kaiser has been promoted to agent in the television scripted department, Max Miller is appointed agent in the motion picture talent department and Cami Potter is named agent in television talent.

Finally, New York-based Jack Upton has been promoted to agent in the Talent department and Los Angeles-based Connie Yan is elevated to agent in the motion picture literary department.

Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in LA, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai and Beijing, among other locations. Artémis, an investment vehicle led by billionaire French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, acquired TPG’s majority stake in the agency in September.

 

