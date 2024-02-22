Wasserman Music adds executives to agent team

Josh Dick and Jonathan Insogna are hired as VPs, while Rebecca Prochnik and Gideon "Shay" Royale join as directors

Talent agency Wasserman Music has announced the addition of four executives to its worldwide agent team.

Josh Dick and Jonathan Insogna join as VPs, based in New York and Nashville, respectively, while Rebecca Prochnik joins as a director based in London and Gideon “Shay” Royale joins as a director based in New York.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Dick began as a booking agent at The Agency Group, working with artists including A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown and Yelawolf. He then switched to artist management, guiding the careers of acts including Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Flatbush Zombies.

In his new role, he will continue to represent Flatbush Zombies as their agent for North America, among other clients.

Country and Americana specialist Insogna joins after 17 years at WME. His clients include Morgan Wade, Yola, Cam Whitcomb, Drew Erwin, Joshua Quimby, Max McNown, and Theo Kandel. He is a member of the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music and served on the founding board of advisors for the To Nashville, With Love Fund.

Prochnik founded the London-based boutique Earth Agency in 2014, before moving to UTA in 2021. She will represent artists including AJ Tracey, Black Lips, Calibre, CASISDEAD, Decius, Fat Dog, Frost Children, Ghetts, Jme, Kode 9, Mala, Paranoid London and Warmduscher.

Royale began his career as an advisor under the umbrellas of Wells Fargo, Merrill Lynch and MJ Capital Partners, later joining the Global Sports and Entertainment Division at Morgan Stanley. He has since worked with music artists as a manager and A&R consultant, most recently leading the indie incubator and artist development company, All Season. He also co-founded the community-based ticketing platform TBA.

At Wasserman, Royale will lead the agency’s growth in the Afro-music space, with clients including Victony, Black Sherif, Gabzy, Blxckie, melvitto and WurlD.

“We are excited to welcome Josh, Jonathan, Rebecca, and Shay to our growing global team of outstanding agents and career strategists,” says Lee Anderson, Wasserman Music EVP and managing executive. “Their unique backgrounds and experience will help to drive Wasserman Music’s accelerating growth across global territories, emerging genres, and innovative new ways to serve our valued clients around the world.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wasserman operates globally across 27 countries and more than 62 cities, including New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Madrid, Mexico City, Toronto, Paris and Sydney.

