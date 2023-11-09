Wasserman Music unveils new exec hires

The global agency has grown its workforce with the addition of Brad Goodman, Sam Bartlett, Taryn Haight and Guy Mason

Global talent agency Wasserman Music has added four new executives to its team as it continues to grow its international workforce.

Brad Goodman and Taryn Haight join as Los Angeles-based SVP and VP of strategy, electronic music, respectively, while New York-based Sam Bartlett is named VP casinos/performing arts centres and Guy Mason is appointed as the firm’s London-based legal counsel, supporting its European Business Affairs team.

“The addition of Brad, Sam, Taryn, and Guy helps us continue to strengthen our organisation”

“Since the launch of Wasserman Music in 2021, we have always put a premium on our culture and on super-serving the artists we have the honour to represent around the world,” says Wasserman Music EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson. “The addition of Brad, Sam, Taryn, and Guy helps us continue to strengthen our organisation and solidify our place as the premier global music representation agency.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wasserman operates across 27 countries and more than 62 cities, including New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Madrid, Mexico City, Toronto, Paris and Sydney.

Goodman, who comes on board following a lengthy stint at WME, brings a roster of clients, including Melissa Etheridge, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Ziggy Marley, and Bartlett joins after a decade in the music and comedy touring departments at CAA and ICM.

In a newly created role, Haight will oversee brand-building and non-touring opportunities for the company’s roster of electronic music artists. Haight previously spent more than a decade in dance music marketing at labels including Ninja Tune, Warner Records and Ultra Records, and most recently served as head of strategy for creative incubator HIFI Labs.

In addition, Mason joins from VCCP Group LLP, where he served as a commercial and intellectual property solicitor covering a multi-disciplinary international group of affiliate agencies in areas including advertising, marketing, branding and data.

