x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Promoter Chris Wareing departs AEG Presents UK

Wareing joined AEG from SJM Concerts 18 months ago with responsibility for growing the firm's presence in hip-hop and rap

By James Hanley on 23 May 2024

Chris Wareing


Leading hip-hop, rap and R&B promoter Chris Wareing has departed AEG Presents UK after 18 months with the company.

Wareing moved to AEG in late 2022 as SVP for global touring, tasked with expanding the firm’s hip-hop and rap presence globally.

Previously, he spent 10 years with SJM Concerts, where he worked with the likes of Stormzy, Dave, Travis Scott and Little Simz, and founded the Gods of Rap tour. An AEG spokesperson confirmed that Wareing had resigned from his position.

Wareing declined to comment when approached by IQ. His appointment was part of a revamp of AEG’s UK operations by CEO Steve Homer, which also saw the hiring of ex-Live Nation veteran Lee Laborde as SVP, promoting division, Lucy Noble, previously of the Royal Albert Hall, as its inaugural artistic director and Paris Harding, formerly of SJM, as promoter.

The exapnsion also saw a handful of other appointments announced as part of its growth and development plans across the venues and touring business, while Georgie Donnelly was named as its first head of comedy.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|08 Dec 2023

AEG Presents unveils new outdoor concert series

The promoter has also announced a pair of co-headliners for the Sunday of All Points East in London

News|06 Feb 2024

AEG Presents’ Simon Jones: ‘Business is good’

The promoter, who works with superstars such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, pinpoints Asia as a key emerging market

News|27 Feb 2024

AEG Presents appoints VP, international touring

Jay Belin will responsible for executing major concerts across Europe with the company's global touring division

News|19 Mar 2024

AEG Presents secures LIV Golf concert partnership

AEG and its Concerts West subsidiary will book acts and produce live concerts for LIV Golf events around the world

Ronny Hooch Antink, Kim Bloem, Ruben Brouwer
News|11 Dec 2023

MOJO unveils new management as Mulder departs

Ruben Brouwer, Ronny Hooch Antink and Kim Bloem will spearhead Live Nation's Dutch subsidiary from 1 January

Most Viewed Stories

news|20 May 2024

LGBTIQ+ List 2024: This year’s queer pioneers unveiled

news|20 May 2024

Cancelled Swiss fest ‘unable to provide refunds’

news|22 May 2024

Live Nation talks DoJ, all-in pricing, festivals

news|21 May 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos: ‘We’re very opportunistic’

news|21 May 2024

Runway Artists: ‘Popular culture isn’t shaped by ageing white men’

news|22 May 2024

Madonna’s Celebration Tour grosses $227.2 million

news|21 May 2024

Coming out: IQ’s Pride Takeover edition arrives

news|20 May 2024

Germany’s Wizard rebrands, reconfigures business

news|21 May 2024

Timberlake extends tour after 1m+ ticket sales

news|20 May 2024

ASM Global veteran Tim Worton to leave industry

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|08 Dec 2023

AEG Presents unveils new outdoor concert series

The promoter has also announced a pair of co-headliners for the Sunday of All Points East in London

News|06 Feb 2024

AEG Presents’ Simon Jones: ‘Business is good’

The promoter, who works with superstars such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, pinpoints Asia as a key emerging market

News|27 Feb 2024

AEG Presents appoints VP, international touring

Jay Belin will responsible for executing major concerts across Europe with the company's global touring division

News|19 Mar 2024

AEG Presents secures LIV Golf concert partnership

AEG and its Concerts West subsidiary will book acts and produce live concerts for LIV Golf events around the world

Ronny Hooch Antink, Kim Bloem, Ruben Brouwer
News|11 Dec 2023

MOJO unveils new management as Mulder departs

Ruben Brouwer, Ronny Hooch Antink and Kim Bloem will spearhead Live Nation's Dutch subsidiary from 1 January

IQ Jobs Board

Office SupportK2 Agency Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Ticketing Project ManagerKilimanjaro Live

Nottingham, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Subscriptions Sales ExecutiveIQ Magazine

London, UKPart TimeHourly + Commission

Production AccountantVivo Concerti Srl

Milan, ItalyFull Time€40K – €50K