Promoter Chris Wareing departs AEG Presents UK

Leading hip-hop, rap and R&B promoter Chris Wareing has departed AEG Presents UK after 18 months with the company.

Wareing moved to AEG in late 2022 as SVP for global touring, tasked with expanding the firm’s hip-hop and rap presence globally.

Previously, he spent 10 years with SJM Concerts, where he worked with the likes of Stormzy, Dave, Travis Scott and Little Simz, and founded the Gods of Rap tour. An AEG spokesperson confirmed that Wareing had resigned from his position.

Wareing declined to comment when approached by IQ. His appointment was part of a revamp of AEG’s UK operations by CEO Steve Homer, which also saw the hiring of ex-Live Nation veteran Lee Laborde as SVP, promoting division, Lucy Noble, previously of the Royal Albert Hall, as its inaugural artistic director and Paris Harding, formerly of SJM, as promoter.

The exapnsion also saw a handful of other appointments announced as part of its growth and development plans across the venues and touring business, while Georgie Donnelly was named as its first head of comedy.

