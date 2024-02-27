AEG Presents appoints VP, international touring

Jay Belin will responsible for executing major concerts across Europe with the company's global touring division

AEG Presents has appointed prolific talent booker Jay Belin as VP, international touring.

Belin, who began his career at AEG subsidiary The Bowery Presents, brings more than 17 years of live music experience and will be tasked with executing major concerts across Europe with the company’s global touring division.

Directly reporting to SVPs of global touring Michael Harrison and Simon Jones, Belin will initially be based in AEG Presents’ New York office before relocating to AEG Europe’s London HQ. His roles and responsibilities will focus on European touring operations and projects for global touring clients.

“Jay has been a close friend for many years and I’m so excited for him to join our team as our focus on global growth continues,” says Rich Schaefer, AEG’s president of global touring. “His background in live music touches almost every single part of the ecosystem, which gives him invaluable insight into artist relations and where our business is headed. I expect Jay will quickly become an important asset to our touring artists and promoters around the globe.”

Belin cut his teeth booking shows at the Mercury Lounge in New York for The Bowery Presents before spending two years as senior talent buyer at Live Nation, booking venues across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey.

He then spent the next ten years at WME, where he booked domestic and international tours in the agency’s New York and London offices, respectively. He has worked with artists such as Vampire Weekend, Mac Miller, FKA twigs, Nines, Don Toliver, Pulp, Kali Uchis, Joey Bada$$, James Murphy and Zach Bryan.

“AEG Presents is an artist-first organisation and that is something you can’t fake,” adds Belin. “In a world where authenticity still counts for something, Rich’s vision and the team executing it embody that spirit. We all arrived at AEG through a shared love of live music and being a conduit to help artists bring that experience to their fans is an irreplaceable feeling.”

