news

The Eagles confirm Sphere residency

The American rock legends will perform an eight-show run at the futuristic Las Vegas venue in September and October this year

By James Hanley on 13 Jun 2024

The Eagles


image © Kevin Mazur

The Eagles have confirmed their long-rumoured residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The American band will play eight shows over four weekends this autumn, offering fans “the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalogue in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide”.

The shows will take place on 20-21 & 27-28 September and 11-12 & 18-19 October.

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, while Vibee packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas with guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience.  Limited VIP Ticket Packages will also be available.

“We will never have an act play the Sphere that doesn’t have something compelling up on the screen”

The next-generation $2.3 billion Sphere launched in September 2023 with the 40-night U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency, followed by a four-show stint by Phish last month. Dead & Company recently added six shows to their Dead Forever – Live at Sphere run at the 20,000-cap venue due to “increased demand” to take their total number of dates to 30.

“Every time an act books the Sphere, they have to create content around it,” said Sphere Entertainment boss Jim Dolan during the company’s most recent earnings call. “We will never have an act play the Sphere that doesn’t have something compelling up on the screen. It takes a while to do that, so we’re being too judicious about it. But the more an act plays the Sphere, like U2, the more they can monetise the content across multiple shows and therefore invest more on the content and create an even better show.”

The Eagles recently wrapped up a five-night UK stint at Manchester’s new Co-op Live as part of their Long Goodbye farewell tour and will perform a European stadium date with their first of two dates at Arnhem’s GelreDome in the Netherlands tonight (13 June).

The group, who are represented by manager Irving Azoff, revealed their plans to bring the curtain down on their 52-year career with one final tour last summer, beginning last September at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The tour is expected to continue into 2025, as “the band will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands”.

 

Read More Like This

News|22 Apr 2024

Second Las Vegas Sphere residency wraps up

American jam band Phish have followed in the footsteps of U2 by performing a multi-night run at the 20,000-cap next gen venue

News|28 May 2024

Latest Las Vegas Sphere residency extended

Dead & Company have announced an additional six shows at the next generation venue, taking their total number of dates to 30

News|22 Jan 2024

The Eagles announce European farewell shows

The American rock legends' Long Goodbye Tour will stop at Manchester's Co-op Live and Arnhem's GelreDome in the Netherlands

News|14 Mar 2024

U2’s Sphere run closes after 700k+ ticket sales

The band played to fans from over 100 countries across 40 sold-out dates, held in partnership with Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment

News|13 May 2024

Sphere #2: Talks ongoing ‘with several markets’

Sphere Entertainment CEO Jim Dolan says the firm will conclude a deal for a second Las Vegas-style Sphere development "soon"

