AEG Europe given green light for Edinburgh Park arena

AEG Europe has secured planning permission for a new 8,500-capacity arena in Edinburgh Park, Scotland.

The City of Edinburgh Council announced the decision at midday today after the application was put forward with a recommendation for approval.

Construction on the privately funded arena is proposed to begin in 2025 and will continue over the course of two years, with the aim of delivering the first event in 2027.

AEG Europe, which owns London’s The O2 Arena and Berlin’s Uber Arena, are working with award-winning developers and site owners Parabola on the new arena, which will span 18,500 square metres and attract an estimated 700,000 visitors per year.

AEG Europe Guest Experience and Sustainability experts have also been involved in the planning process in a bid to make Edinburgh Park the UK’s most sustainable arena.

“We are delighted to have been granted planning consent for a cutting-edge new venue for Edinburgh,” says Alex Hill, president and CEO of AEG Europe. “Having worked closely with City of Edinburgh Council, we strongly believe the arena will deliver huge benefits to the city throughout every stage of the building’s life cycle – from development to completion, for years to come when we’re bringing the world’s best artists to the Scottish stage.”

Alistair Wood, executive vice president, real estate and development, AEG Europe, adds: “We thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their forward-thinking and proactive approach and for their shared vision of a new best-in-class arena for Edinburgh. We now turn our attention to expanding on these plans through the appointment of an external contractor, as well as seeking naming rights partners and finalising funding partners.”

Edinburgh’s current largest indoor venue is the 3,000-cap O2 Academy Edinburgh.

