Former Marshall Live head launches boutique agency

Stuart Vallans is going it alone with TRUST. Artists, which represents the likes of The Meffs, Gallus, Cucamaras and Hotel Lux

Ex-Marshall Live Agency head Stuart Vallans has announced the launch of boutique agency TRUST. Artists.

With a roster including The Meffs, Gallus, Cucamaras, Hotel Lux, Snake Eyes, Carsick and Aiko, among others, the new agency is focused on developing artists’ careers across the UK and Europe.

Vallans, who boasts more than 20 years’ experience of booking bands, has parted ways with Marshall – the British music company best known for its guitar amplifiers and speaker cabinets – and gone solo, taking the live agency arm of the business with him.

Having helmed Marshall Live over the last four years, Vallans believes the time is right to go solo as he bids to take it to new heights.

“The new agency is being built using the model of many of my friends’ European boutique agencies”

“My vision for TRUST. spans back nearly two decades, having worked with many incredible artists and many, many talented industry professionals, I’ve always wanted to do things my own way,” says TRUST. Artists owner Stuart Vallans. “The new agency is being built using the model of many of my friends’ European boutique agencies; working with a smaller roster of bands, but having tighter relationships with them.

“I personally believe there is always a better way of doing things, a much more agile way of booking shows, something I will be working on at TRUST. to further all my artists’ careers.”

Commenting on the move, Trust clients, punk duo The Meffs say: “From day one of being our agent, Stu got behind The Meffs and everything we stand for. We’re a team. Nothing has ever been too much trouble and no opportunity has ever been too big to fight for. Stu’s famous phrase is ‘let me dig in’ and we never have doubt that he’s going to dig! Trust is the core value that bands need from an agency, and it’s guaranteed with this diamond.”

Marshall Live Agency was one of a number of new booking agencies to pop up during the pandemic, alongside the likes of Mother Artists, One Fiinix Live, Route One Booking and Runway Artists in the UK, as well as Arrival Artists, Mint Talent Group and TBA Agency in the US and Rebel Beat Agency in Spain, in 2020, amid a wider fragmentation of the global agency sector in response to the Covid shutdown.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.