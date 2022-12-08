AEG taps Chris Wareing and Paris Harding from SJM

Leading hip-hop, rap and R&B promoter Wareing is named SVP for global touring, while rap specialist Harding joins as a promoter

AEG Presents UK has hired powerhouse promoters Chris Wareing and Paris Harding from SJM Concerts.

Wareing, who joins as SVP for global touring after 10 years with SJM, is a leading hip-hop, rap and R&B promoter who has worked with the likes of Stormzy, Dave, Travis Scott and Little Simz and founded the Gods of Rap tour.

In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding AEG’s hip-hop and rap presence globally. Wareing will work closely with Harding, who also joins the firm from SJM as a promoter. The duo are tasked with expanding upon the company’s existing offering as it continues its rapid growth trajectory and plans for development.

“Having worked alongside Chris for a number of years and admired his presence from afar, I couldn’t be more thrilled to have him join our team,” says AEG UK CEO Steve Homer. “He’ll be working closely with myself and my colleague Gary Gersh , [president of global touring and talent, AEG Presents] at an international level, to drive our footprint in these important genres forward. It’s rare to come across talent at the level he and Paris exhibit and I couldn’t think of a better way to close out a stellar year.”

“I admire the vision and work of the company and I’m looking forward to further driving their presence in the hip-hop and rap space”

Homer has overseen a revamp of AEG’s UK operations since taking sole charge of the company’s UK office at the start of the year following the departure of former co-CEO Toby Leighton-Pope, who has since resurfaced as MD of the newly formed TEG Europe.

“I’m excited to kick off the New Year with a new challenge booking globally with AEG,” adds Wareing. “I admire the vision and work of the company and I’m looking forward to further driving their presence in the hip-hop and rap space.”

Wareing and Harding’s appointments mark the latest step in AEG’s aggressive expansion plans. Just last week, it announced a handful of leadership appointments and recently named Lucy Noble, previously of the Royal Albert Hall, as its inaugural artistic director.

Last month, meanwhile, it hired Georgie Donnelly as its first head of comedy and previously confirmed the long-awaited reopening date of The Halls Wolverhampton.

