Promoter Lee Laborde moves to AEG Presents UK

AEG Presents UK has appointed ex-Live Nation veteran Lee Laborde to the position of SVP, promoting division.

Laborde will head up AEG’s team of promoters and support the development of the long-term strategy for the division as the company continues to grow its venues and touring businesses.

Formerly at Live Nation for more than 15 years, Laborde has helped develop the likes of Dua Lipa, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Headie One, London Grammar, Nothing But Thieves, Daniel Caesar, Griff, Becky Hill and Gang Of Youths on the live stage.

“Lee is someone I have known for many years and simply put he is one of the best in the business – the roster of artists he works with are testament to that,” says AEG Presents UK CEO Steve Homer. “In 2022, our team delivered unprecedented success and his role will be instrumental in helping AEG Presents UK continue to grow and expand on this success even further.”

“To join AEG and get the opportunity to lead the promoting division in this newly-created role is beyond exciting”

Laborde adds: “I’ve been privileged to work with incredible artists at all stages of their musical journey. I started out as a music lover and that’s what still drives me. To join AEG and get the opportunity to lead the promoting division in this newly-created role is beyond exciting.”

The appointment is the latest in a string of announcements and investments from AEG Presents UK. The firm recently hired leading promoters Chris Wareing and Paris Harding from SJM Concerts to enhance its presence in the hip-hop and rap space; appointed Lucy Noble as its first ever artistic director and confirmed the reopening date of The Halls Wolverhampton, as well as naming Georgie Donnelly as its first head of comedy.

