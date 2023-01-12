PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Promoter Lee Laborde moves to AEG Presents UK

Laborde was previously with rival Live Nation for 15 years and takes up the newly-created role of VP, promoting division

By James Hanley on 12 Jan 2023

Lee Laborde


AEG Presents UK has appointed ex-Live Nation veteran Lee Laborde to the position of SVP, promoting division.

Laborde will head up AEG’s team of promoters and support the development of the long-term strategy for the division as the company continues to grow its venues and touring businesses.

Formerly at Live Nation for more than 15 years, Laborde has helped develop the likes of Dua Lipa, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Headie One, London Grammar, Nothing But Thieves, Daniel Caesar, Griff, Becky Hill and Gang Of Youths on the live stage.

“Lee is someone I have known for many years and simply put he is one of the best in the business – the roster of artists he works with are testament to that,” says AEG Presents UK CEO Steve Homer. “In 2022, our team delivered unprecedented success and his role will be instrumental in helping AEG Presents UK continue to grow and expand on this success even further.”

“To join AEG and get the opportunity to lead the promoting division in this newly-created role is beyond exciting”

Laborde adds: “I’ve been privileged to work with incredible artists at all stages of their musical journey. I started out as a music lover and that’s what still drives me. To join AEG and get the opportunity to lead the promoting division in this newly-created role is beyond exciting.”

The appointment is the latest in a string of announcements and investments from AEG Presents UK. The firm recently hired leading promoters Chris Wareing and Paris Harding from SJM Concerts to enhance its presence in the hip-hop and rap space; appointed Lucy Noble as its first ever artistic director and confirmed the reopening date of The Halls Wolverhampton, as well as naming Georgie Donnelly as its first head of comedy.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Agora Theatre and Ballroom, Cleveland, Levdr1lp/Wikimedia Commons
    AEG Presents to operate first Cleveland venue

    AEG's taking over management of Ohio's historic Agora Theatre and Ballroom 'bodes well for its future', says owner Chris Zitterbart

  • Rebeca León, AEG/Goldenvoice, Lionfish Entertainment
    AEG Presents promoter exits to form management co

    Rebeca León will apply her Latin music expertise to her a new company, Lionfish Entertainment, managing the careers of J. Balvin and Juanes

  • Toby Leighton-Pope exits AEG Presents

    AEG Presents UK co-CEO Toby Leighton-Pope has left the company, it has been announced. The promoter, who joined AEG from rival Live Nation alongside fellow co-CEO Steve Homer in 2016, has departed "to pursue other interests", according to a statement released by AEG Europe. Leighton-Pope previously spent 15 years at Live…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

feature|09 Jan 2023

IQ Tour of the Year 2022: Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x

|09 Jan 2023

EXIT optimistic for ’23 after record-breaking year

news|09 Jan 2023

Royal Albert Hall appoints James Ainscough as CEO

news|09 Jan 2023

New 10,000-cap arena opens in France

news|10 Jan 2023

ASM Global acquires Madison Entertainment

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Box Office Manager, O2 Academy LiverpoolAcademy Music Group

Liverpool, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Tour Co-ordinator / Marketing ManagerTriple A Entertainment Group

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Assistant Tour Accountant, VIP NationLive Nation

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Live Booking AssistantATC Live

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Head of Visitor OperationsFactory International

Manchester, UKFull Time£45K - £50K DOE

Events ManagerAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive