AEG Presents secures LIV Golf concert partnership

AEG and its Concerts West subsidiary will book acts and produce live concerts for LIV Golf events around the world

AEG Presents has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with professional golf tour LIV Golf.

The arrangement will see AEG and its Concerts West subsidiary book acts and produce live concerts for LIV Golf events around the world.

From this spring, AEG Presents/Concerts West will book musical acts and execute concert production for LIV Golf tournaments around the globe, including talent booking, artist management, show and venue planning, creative development and technical production.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with LIV Golf to bring world-class entertainment to this exciting new golf league,” says Mark Norman, SVP of global touring at Concerts West. “This felt like such a natural fit for us, and to sit right at the intersection of sports and music will enable us to super serve an audience that’s looking for an elevated experience at LIV Golf events and tournaments.”

“Through this partnership, the league’s fan-friendly tournament experiences and ‘Golf, But Louder’ ethos will reach new levels of excitement”

Artists including Zac Brown Band, Tiësto, Nelly, Sebastián Yatra and Alesso have performed for LIV Golf fans since the launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2022.

“LIV Golf is proud to partner with AEG Presents, one of the biggest live entertainment companies in the world,” adds LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. “Global leaders in sports, entertainment and technology are embracing LIV Golf and recognising how our game-changing league is connecting the sport with new audiences. Through this partnership, the league’s fan-friendly tournament experiences and ‘Golf, But Louder’ ethos will reach new levels of excitement as we deliver even more value for fans in 2024 and beyond.”

The breakaway golf circuit, which is is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments and is financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, kicked off its 2024 season on 2-4 February with LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon Golf Course in Mexico, featuring a live performance by The Chainsmokers.

LIV Golf Las Vegas featured Gryffin, who also performed at LIV Golf Hong Kong in early March. The season’s global schedule returns to the US with LIV Golf Miami from 5-7 April, which will feature a live concert by Akon.

Last week, AEG announced it has entered into a “historic” partnership with US-based Latin music promoter Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN), designed to create “the world leader in live Latin music”.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.