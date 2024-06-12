Two killed after balcony collapse at concert

Fifteen people were also injured in the tragedy at a nightclub in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, ahead of a show by singer Kevin AMF

Two young people were killed after falling 40ft when a glass balcony collapsed at a concert in Mexico.

Fifteen people were also injured in the 7 June incident after a section of the third floor barrier shattered at the Rich club in Alttus Plaza, San Luis Potosi, ahead of a show by singer and YouTuber Kevin Moreno, aka Kevin AMF. Five are reported to be in critical condition.

Video footage captured the moment concertgoers tumbled onto the square below the venue.

Town hall representative Jorge Hernandez says the nightclub, which has been closed by the authorities pending further investigation, did not have the necessary permits to host the event.

“The constant and uncontrolled presence of people attending this event caused one of the railings on the third floor of this building to give way under the pressure and lead to this tragedy which claimed the lives of two people, according to the information we have so far,” adds Hernandez, as per the Express and Milenio. “There are around 15 injured, some of them seriously.

“The place known as Rich, where the event took place, did not have a permit or any authorisation to carry it out, since there is no request for any permit for an event of such nature to take place.”

The two individuals who died have been named as Manuel Alejandro Infante Puente, aged 21, and 17-year-old Rodrigo Espinosa Alonso.

A statement on behalf of Moreno and agency/record label Poker Music reads: “We want to express our most sincere condolences to family and friends for the unfortunate death of young people during the event that occurred in San Luis Potosi. It deeply hurts us to know that some of our beloved followers, who are an essential part of our community, were affected by this unfortunate and sensitive fact.

“There are no words that can console the void left by their absence, but we want them to know that we share their pain and we are here to support them. We will remember those we lost with love and gratitude for the time we shared together.”

