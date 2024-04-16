TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

The in-app feature will initially go live in the US, UK, Sweden and Australia before being rolled out to other markets

TikTok has partnered with AXS to offer fans a new way to discover and buy tickets to live events.

The in-app ticketing feature enables Certified Artists on TikTok to promote their live dates to new and existing fans globally on the platform by allowing them to add their AXS event links to their videos before publishing.

The feature, which sees AXS become the second major ticketing firm to team with TikTok, will initially go live in the US, UK, Sweden and Australia, with other markets to follow.

“TikTok’s partnership with AXS allows us to connect millions of users with legendary artists, venues, and festivals, and allows artists to promote their live dates and reach their audience in a whole new way,” says TikTok’s global music partnership development lead Michael Kümmerle. “We are very excited to start this journey with AXS and look forward to supporting the further growth of ticketing on TikTok in the future.”

“The partnership will provide seamless ticket-buying access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, festivals, and tours”

TikTok is now an official discovery partner in the AXS Anywhere programme, joining the likes of Spotify, Bandsintown and others. AXS Anywhere allows venues, artists and partners to drive additional sales and revenue by reaching fans where they discover events with targeted ticket offers and experiences.

“TikTok has become one of the most important global platforms for music content attracting an incredible community of artists and fans.” adds AXS chief strategy officer Marc Ruxin. “By combining the reach and influence of TikTok artists with AXS’ global ticketing platform, the partnership will provide seamless ticket-buying access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, festivals, and tours. This is the perfect example of discovery-driven content and commerce for music fans.”

The move comes after TikTok expanded its ticketing partnership with Ticketmaster last year to more than 20 new markets following the launch of the link-up in the US in 2022.

