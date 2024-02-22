CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

CTS Eventim and AXS will join forces to promote, sell and distribute tickets for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The LA28 Games, led by Casey Wasserman, will mark the city’s third time hosting the Olympics after 1984 and 1932, and its first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

Tickets to the Games will be sold globally through CTS and AXS’s existing online storefronts, as well as through the dedicated LA28 website.

CTS Eventim has managed ticketing for the Olympics on several occasions over the past two decades, including at Turin in 2006, Sochi in 2014, Rio in 2016, and is set for Paris in 2024.

“AXS’ strong North American footprint and CTS Eventim’s track record of Games success will deliver a world-class platform that will redefine ticketing for live sports events,” says LA28 chairperson/president Casey Wasserman. “With AXS and CTS Eventim, the LA28 Games will provide an accessible and seamless experience for Angelenos and sports fans from across the globe.”

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, adds: “When it comes to live sport, the Olympic and Paralympic Games are in a league of their own. Nothing can quite match being in the crowd as athletes give it their all for a chance of glory. As a company with two decades of Olympic ticketing experience and a passion for live experiences, we are honoured that our technology and services will help bring fans to the incredible event that the LA28 committee are organising. We are also delighted to be partnering with our friends at AXS and are looking forward to collectively playing our part in making 2028 a Games to remember.”

Bryan Perez, president and CEO at AXS, comments: “Los Angeles is our hometown and we couldn’t be prouder or more excited to help showcase it to the world. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world’s premier sporting events, and today’s announcement reflects AXS’ long-standing commitment to provide the best sports and consumer ticketing experiences to the industry. Together with our colleagues at CTS Eventim, we are grateful for LA28’s vision and partnership to deliver a next generation ticketing experience for fans from all over the world.”

