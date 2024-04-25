x

news

Kid Cudi cancels world tour after Coachella injury

Plus, Kim Petras scraps summer festival dates, including Primavera Sound and Mighty Hoopla, due to "health issues"

By Hanna Ellington on 25 Apr 2024

Kid Cudi performing at Saturday Night Live


American rapper Kid Cudi has cancelled his Insano: Engage the Rage World Tour after breaking his foot during a last-minute Coachella performance on Sunday (21 April).

During his set at the Goldenvoice-promoted festival’s Sahara Tent, the 40-year-old singer jumped off the front of the stage, breaking one of his heel bones and cutting his set short. He joined the lineup two days before the second weekend kicked off on 19 April.

The recovery time for a severe calcaneus fracture can be up to two years, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, with those with labour-intensive jobs “unable to return to their job” post-injury.

“We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape with you all,” he wrote on social media. “There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought.”

Cudi (real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi) underwent surgery for the broken bone today (25 April), telling fans on X that he was “feelin’ good”. Most surgery patients need to wait three months post-surgery before putting weight onto the foot, with walking aids likely during the healing process, per the AAOS.

“I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon”

The AEG-promoted tour was set to begin on 28 June at Texas’s Moody Center (15,000), with stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (19,500), Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (19,800), and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena (18,300), before wrapping up the North American leg at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena (20,000) at the end of August.

The European leg was due to start next February at Oslo’s Spektrum Arena (10,300) and set to end at London’s O2 Arena (20,000) on 18 March 2025.

Rapper Pusha T was due to support the 43-date tour, alongside rapper-actor Jaden and hip-hop duo EARTHGANG. Ticketholders will be notified and refunded, and new tour dates will be announced as soon as possible.

German singer Kim Petras has also cancelled forthcoming festival dates because of “health issues”. The Grammy-award-winning pop star was set to appear at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, London’s Mighty Hoopla, Porto’s Primavera, and Seattle’s Capitol Hill Block Party this summer.

“I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon,” she wrote on social media.

Petras concluded her Feed the Beast World Tour in March, her third headlining venture, which kicked off last August in California. She played venues across the US, Canada, Brazil, and Europe before closing it out at Milan’s Fabrique (3,100).

 

