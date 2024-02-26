TikTok’s global music boss announces departure

Global head of music operations Paul Hourican has revealed he is exiting the company after four and a half years

TikTok global head of music operations Paul Hourican is reportedly leaving the company.

Hourican announced his departure in an email to staff and partners, obtained by Music Business Worldwide.

The London-based executive joined the ByteDance-owned business in November 2019 as head of music operations for the UK and Europe.

“After four and a half amazing years and with a lifetime’s worth of memories and achievements in the bag, I have made the decision to move on from TikTok and I’m excited about what the future holds,” said Hourican in the email.

During his time with the video hosting platform, Hourican initially focused on the major music markets across Europe, taking responsibility for music strategy and its execution in the region. He went on to lead a team to coordinate the company’s music campaigns globally, including its work with artists and labels.

“I started back in 2019 when the rocket ship they call TikTok was truly beginning to take off and it’s basically been a runaway train since then,” added Hourican.

“I’ve learned so much and got to work with such amazing people at one of the most innovative and exciting platforms the music business has ever seen.”

Prior to joining TikTok, Hourican worked as the head of international artist marketing at YouTube, in New York, between 2017 and 2019. Previously, he was a music curation lead at the platform between 2015 and 2017.

Before he worked at YouTube, Hourican was the head of talent and music at MTV UK in London.

