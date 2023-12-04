Ticketmaster and TikTok expand partnership to 20+ markets

Any Certified Artist on TikTok in the participating countries can add their Ticketmaster event links to their videos

TikTok and Ticketmaster are expanding their ticketing partnership to more than 20 new markets, following the launch of the partnership in the US in 2022.

Now, any Certified Artist on TikTok in the participating countries can promote their live dates by adding their Ticketmaster event links to videos before publishing.

Participating countries are the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden.

So far, the partnership has seen ticketing campaigns for both established and emerging artists, comedians and sports teams, including Niall Horan, The Kooks, Burna Boy and Shania Twain.

According to TM, there have been more than 2.5 billion views of videos utilising the in-app features by artists, sports teams and event organisers since its beta launch.

“We’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way”

“This is an exciting moment for the millions of passionate music fans in the TikTok community,” says Michael Kümmerle, global music partnership development lead, TikTok.

“By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world. As we bring fans closer to the artists and events they love, we hope to deliver further value to all artists throughout all stages of their careers and provide more opportunities for a growing fanbase. We are very excited to see how our partnership with Ticketmaster will develop over time.”

Michael Chua, VP of global business development & strategic partnerships, Ticketmaster, adds: “Today’s music lives on a global stage and the demand for ‘live’ has never been greater. Through our partnership, TikTok and Ticketmaster are empowering artists to easily connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchase in-app making it easier than ever for fans around the world to experience their favorite artists live.”

